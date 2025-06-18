Thousands and The Wildcard Alliance are jointly raising $9 million, led by Paradigm and others

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Venturebeat, Web3 protocol Thousands announced that it and its sister company, Web3 game development company The Wildcard Alliance, are jointly raising $9 million. Arbitrum Gaming Ventures and Paradigm jointly led this round of investment, and have raised $6.5 million so far, with the remaining financing expected to be completed within 60 days. The funds will be used to accelerate the development of an integrated ecosystem and realize innovative models of creator incentives and user acquisition through blockchain technology.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.