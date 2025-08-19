A certain rolling whale increased its ETH long position three hours ago, and its holdings have reached $146 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Aiyi's monitoring showed that futures traders increased their ETH positions three hours ago, currently holding a total of 34,121.49 long ETH , worth approximately $146 million, all in a rolling position. Address 0xd076…27bb held 23,368.54 ETH, with an opening price of $4,315.19 and a liquidation price of $4,177.68 , leaving $123 in trading volume. Address 0x5f72…da67 held 10,752.94 ETH, with an opening price of $4,334.1 and a liquidation price of $4,256.3 , leaving $43 in trading volume.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.