A large investor who held ETH for over 6 months decided to take profits and sold it for a profit of $11.84 million.

PANews reported on August 16 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, a large investor who had held ETH for over 6 months decided to take profits. The address 0x90C...0a24C sold 5299.5 ETH (about 23.6 million US dollars) on the chain at an average price of US$4453 in the past 20 minutes. The funds came from three addresses, which built a position of 9154 ETH in batches at US$2218.6 between February and March 2025.

