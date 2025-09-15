A smart trader sold 130 million PUMPs and made a profit, with a total profit of more than $2 million

PANews reported on September 15 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, smart trader DCfMe7 just sold 130 million PUMPs (worth $1.11 million) at an average price of $0.00854 and made a profit.

The trader initially bought 360.43 million PUMPs (worth $949,000) at an average price of $0.00263 two months ago and currently holds 230.43 million PUMPs (worth $1.86 million). This represents a total profit of over $2 million (+213%).