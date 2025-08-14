A suspected Bitmine address received 33,401 ETH today, worth approximately $158 million.

PANews reported on August 14 that according to monitoring by Ember, an address suspected to belong to Bitmine continued to receive 33,401 ETH from two institutional business platforms today, worth approximately US$158 million.

There are 13 addresses in total, which have accumulated a total of 379,000 ETH from institutional business platforms such as FalconX, Galaxy Digital and BitGo since August 4, with a total value of approximately US$1.8 billion.