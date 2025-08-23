A suspected WLFI Wallet team member denied the news related to the proposal that Aave would acquire 7% of the total WLFI tokens.

PANews reported on August 23rd that Dylan_0x (@0xDylan_), a suspected member of the WLFI Wallet team, posted on the X platform denying the proposal that Aave would acquire 7% of the total WLFI tokens.

Crypto KOL @Luyaoyuan1 expressed his opinion on this incident, saying: "I used to firmly believe that Aave had these 7% and 20% protocol returns and was long AAVE, but in the weeks before the WLFI announcement, I saw the weakness of AAVE/ETH and also saw Aave's lagging growth. Rumor has it that WLFI will not fork and will not give AAVE 7% of the coins. Don't be surprised. There is precedent. SPK defaulted on 10% of the returns and only gave 1% in the end, and it was eventually abandoned. WLFI said that it would fully unlock the public offering, but now it has changed to partial unlocking. AAVE is now a fool's project that has been deceived many times. If there is a default, support AAVE and sue WLFI."

There is currently no public channel to verify the specific identity information of Dylan_0x (@0xDylan_). Investors should be cautious in identifying and pay attention to asset protection.