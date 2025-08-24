A whale bought $2 million worth of PEPE

By: PANews
2025/08/24 08:51
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001114+0.27%

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent $2 million in USDT to purchase 178.9 billion PEPE.

