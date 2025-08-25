Aave Founder Confirms WLFI Partnership Validity Amidst Speculation

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 05:26
WLFI
WLFI$----%
Capverse
CAP$0.06638+0.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020212-9.75%
67COIN
67$0.002888-12.53%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785-0.57%
AaveToken
AAVE$348.13-2.80%
Key Points:
  • Stani Kulechov confirms the ongoing WLFI partnership with Aave.
  • Aave treasury to receive $2.5 billion in benefits.
  • Market anticipates significant shifts from the collaboration.

Stani Kulechov affirmed that the partnership between Aave and WLFI remains robust as of 20:30 UTC, addressing market rumors and confirming substantial gains for Aave’s treasury.

The collaboration promises WLFI worth $2.5 billion for Aave, strengthening its market position amidst uncertainties, while fostering trading dynamics and participation in governance initiatives.

Aave and WLFI’s $2.5 Billion Strategic Partnership

Aave’s collaboration with WLFI continues without disruption. Aave’s founder, Stani Kulechov, stated that the partnership remains legitimate, directly addressing circulating misinformation. The Aave protocol will receive approximately 7% of WLFI tokens, contributing to future governance and liquidity mining.

Financially, Aave’s treasury benefits significantly. The WLFI allocation boosts the AaveDAO’s reserves, promising elevated market positioning. Additionally, 20% of the WLFI protocol fees will bolster AaveDAO through a trustless smart contract mechanism.

Community responses have been diverse and vocal. Many have shared anticipation of this partnership’s economic benefits. Industry observers are closely monitoring potential price movements and market impacts. Kulechov’s retweet, emphasizing “The art of trading,” highlighted confidence in market strategies.

WLFI Valuation and Regulatory Considerations

Did you know? WLFI’s fee sharing model offers Aave a 20% increase over prior partnerships, highlighting its strategic emphasis on adapting US policy alignments.

Wen Lambo Financial, symbol WLFI, valued at $694.67, observes a trading volume dip of 18.78%, per CoinMarketCap. The market cap stands at $694,665.21, with a staggering 110.85% price surge over the past month. These dynamics suggest evolving interest and investor focus on the WLFI platform.

Wen Lambo Financial(WLFI), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 21:05 UTC on August 24, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research highlights potential regulatory impacts from elevated stakes in WLFI. There are compliance concerns, particularly with ongoing US digital asset policies. Expert insights also recognize Paxos’s role in enhancing WLFI’s regulatory engagement through stablecoin innovation.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/aave-wlfi-partnership-confirmation/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Kan dit technisch patroon de Dogecoin koers richting $0,31 brengen?

Kan dit technisch patroon de Dogecoin koers richting $0,31 brengen?

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Dogecoin is de afgelopen dagen rustig omhoog bewogen en staat dicht bij een belangrijk punt op de grafiek. Het gaat om een patroon dat technische analisten een symmetrische driehoek noemen. Hierbij worden de toppen steeds iets lager en de bodems juist iets hoger. Kan de Dogecoin koers hierdoor binnenkort verder oplopen? Wat zegt dit symmetrische patroon over de Dogecoin koers? De Dogecoin koers beweegt al weken binnen deze driehoek. De ruimte tussen steun en weerstand wordt steeds kleiner. Dit wijst op afnemend handelsvolume en een markt die wacht tot kopers of verkopers de overhand krijgen. Een symmetrische driehoek ontstaat vaak in perioden van consolidatie. In zo’n fase wisselen bulls en bears elkaar af zonder dat één van de twee de volledige controle heeft. Het patroon eindigt vrijwel altijd met een uitbraak omhoog of omlaag. Het moment waarop dat gebeurt komt dichterbij, omdat de driehoek steeds nauwer wordt. Volgens data analyses kan het verschil tussen de boven- en onderkant van dit patroon worden gebruikt om het mogelijke koersdoel na een uitbraak te berekenen. In dit geval wijst de projectie op een beweging van ongeveer 30% zodra de koers door de driehoek heen breekt. Dogecoin $DOGE is getting ready for a 30% price move! pic.twitter.com/3bcNzfg2yC — Ali (@ali_charts) August 23, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Bitcoin beweegt rond de ATH en blijft voor veel beleggers een van de meest aantrekkelijke crypto’s, met relatief laag risico en een bewezen trackrecord. Recente uitspraken van Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell, die Bitcoin “digitaal goud” noemde, versterkten het vertrouwen. Tegelijkertijd zorgden macro-economische ontwikkelingen en een sterke altcoin rally voor extra beweging op… Continue reading Kan dit technisch patroon de Dogecoin koers richting $0,31 brengen? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Belangrijke niveaus voor Dogecoin Voor traders zijn er duidelijke koersniveaus die in de gaten worden gehouden. De eerste ligt rond $0,25. Dit niveau fungeert als weerstand. Als de Dogecoin koers daarboven komt met stevig volume, dan kan de weg open liggen richting $0,31 tot $0,32. Dat zijn de niveaus die volgen uit de hoogte van de driehoek toegepast op het moment van de uitbraak. Aan de andere kant is er ook een steunpunt zichtbaar rond $0,22. Wanneer de koers daaronder zakt, neemt de kans toe dat Dogecoin terugvalt richting de regio van $0,19 tot $0,20. Deze zone fungeerde in eerdere handelsweken vaker als vangnet voor kopers. De prijsontwikkeling laat dus zien dat de munt zich in een beslissende fase bevindt. Welke richting de koers kiest, hangt af van het vermogen om één van deze niveaus overtuigend te doorbreken. Historische patronen van de DOGE koers De huidige situatie van Dogecoin lijkt op eerdere fases waarin de munt langere tijd in een driehoek bewoog. Ook toen volgden scherpe bewegingen zodra de koers de formatie doorbrak. In 2021 en 2023 waren er vergelijkbare patronen zichtbaar. Beide keren resulteerde dat in sterke rallies, maar ook in forse correcties toen het momentum afzwakte. Dat maakt duidelijk dat symmetrische driehoeken krachtige indicatoren kunnen zijn. Toch blijft de richting altijd afhankelijk van de daadwerkelijke uitbraak. De volatiliteit die erop volgt is vaak groot, omdat veel traders hun posities aanpassen zodra de koers de formatie verlaat. Het gebied rond $0,25 vormt dus de sleutel voor een mogelijk vervolg omhoog richting $0,31 tot $0,32. Zakt de koers juist onder $0,22, dan komt de regio rond $0,19 weer in beeld. Met het huidige patroon en de afnemende volumes is de kans groot dat deze beslissing binnenkort valt. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Kan dit technisch patroon de Dogecoin koers richting $0,31 brengen? is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006107-1.67%
Movement
MOVE$0.1298-2.62%
READY
READY$0.003208--%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 05:16
Share
Is Dogecoin Set to Breakout? XRP Nears Key Levels While BlockDAG’s $381M Presale makes it the Best Performing Crypto

Is Dogecoin Set to Breakout? XRP Nears Key Levels While BlockDAG’s $381M Presale makes it the Best Performing Crypto

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdags-381m-presale-surges-past-xrps-12b-volumes-and-dogecoins-500m-whale-play/
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04671-10.79%
XRP
XRP$3.0347-0.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020204-9.87%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 05:00
Share
'Some Studios Won’t Survive' as AI Takes Over Gaming, Says Google Cloud Exec

'Some Studios Won’t Survive' as AI Takes Over Gaming, Says Google Cloud Exec

AI is driving upheaval in gaming, warns Google Cloud exec Jack Buser—and while that may unlock innovation, not every studio will make it.
Threshold
T$0.01676-1.75%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0743-9.75%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1318+1.22%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 05:01
Share

Trending News

More

Kan dit technisch patroon de Dogecoin koers richting $0,31 brengen?

Is Dogecoin Set to Breakout? XRP Nears Key Levels While BlockDAG’s $381M Presale makes it the Best Performing Crypto

'Some Studios Won’t Survive' as AI Takes Over Gaming, Says Google Cloud Exec

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Deribit: $3.9 billion BTC options and ETH options are about to expire, and BTC’s biggest pain point is $106,000