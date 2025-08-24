Aboubakar Gakou Solidifies His Place Among Angola’s Basketball Elite

Aboubakar Gakou Of Angola Supplied/FIBA Africa

The arenas in Namibe and Luanda have been electric every time Angola, hosts and now title favourites, took to the court in pursuit of their 12th FIBA AfroBasket Championship. Every rebound, every defensive stop, every shot is magnified, while any touch from their opponents is met with a chorus of boos from the crowd. The semifinal against Cameroon was no different. The game swung back and forth, with nine lead changes and 11 tied scores, each possession ratcheting up the tension. In the final seconds of the game, Angola’s place in the final came down to three free throws, taken by none other than Aboubaker Gakou.

“In my mind, I was like, I just need to make one,” he shared with Forbes.com, recalling the tense moment. “I missed the first, made the second, and the coach told me to miss the third. That’s what happened.” The calm in his words belied the intensity of the situation and the journey it represented.

From Late Starter to National Star

KIGALI, RWANDA – MAY 29: Aboubakar Pedro Gakou #15 of Petroleos De Luanda drives to the basket during the game against the Cape Town Tigers during the 2024 Basketball Africa League Playoffs on May 29, 2024 at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Nacer Talel/NBAE via Getty Images) NBAE via Getty Images

For a player who only picked up basketball at 17, Gakou’s ascent has been remarkable. Within a year, he earned a spot with Atlético Petróleos de Luanda, one of Angola’s most storied clubs. Since joining in 2015, he has become a cornerstone for the team, helping them secure six Angolan Basketball League titles, three Angolan League MVP awards, multiple national cups and super cups, and a Basketball Africa League (BAL) championship in 2024. His versatility as a power forward, able to score, rebound, and defend with intensity, has made him indispensable in high-stakes games.

“Sacrifice is the first word that comes to mind,” he said. “It was a tough game, very tough, but we didn’t give up. We were at a very low level at points, but we won by one point. That point was one of the most important of the game.”

Angola’s rich basketball culture provided fertile ground for his rapid development. Growing up surrounded by the energy of packed arenas and inspired by local role models, he dreamed of one day wearing the national jersey. “I’ve dreamed about this since I was a kid,” he shared a day prior, following a tough game against Cape Verde. “It’s all for me, but it’s also for everyone who supported me along the way.”

Resilience Under Pressure

Gakou During Angola’s Second Group Game Against Supplied/FIBA Africa

The semifinal victory over Cameroon, razor-thin as it was, highlighted the team’s resilience. Despite Cameroon’s high expectations and potent offense, Angola’s defence carried the day. “Defence won us the game,” Gakou explained. “We didn’t let down, we didn’t go down ahead. The last three throws were tough. I missed one, but made the ones that mattered. That’s what won us the game.”

This mentality, a combination of skill and mental fortitude, has defined Gakou’s career. The game mirrored his journey: late start, rapid progression, and the ability to thrive under pressure. “The lesson we learned today is that to win, we need to play defence hard,” he said. “That’s what happened today. We play defence, we won the game.”

Moments That Define a Career

The semifinal tested nerves as much as skill. In the final seconds, Gakou stood at the free-throw line, every eye in the arena on him, knowing a single shot could decide the outcome. “In my mind, I was like, I just need to make one,” he recalled. “I missed the first, made the second, and the coach told me to miss the third. That’s what happened.”

The stakes went far beyond the scoreboard. The pressure on Gakou and his teammates reflected the nation’s expectations. Coach José Claros Canals acknowledged the significance of the moment: “Because this country has been waiting for this moment for so long. It’s not only the basketball community that is following the team; it’s absolutely the whole country that is behind us. The support that we are feeling really helps.” For Gakou, the expectation sharpened his focus, turning pressure into fuel.

Home-Court Advantage

Topshot View Of A Sold Out Game At Pavilhão Multiúsos de Luanda During AfroBasket Supplied/FIBA Africa

Playing at home added another layer of intensity. Angola has only lost one AfroBasket game on home soil, and the packed stands amplified every moment, each cheer a reminder of the shared dream between players and supporters. “The fans have helped us a lot,” he said, glancing toward the crowd. “Tomorrow is the last day. We need 100% of your strength. We will give our 200% to win the AfroBasket.”

That connection with fans reflects more than support; it embodies community and shared purpose. Basketball in Angola is not just a sport; it is a national celebration, a tradition passed down through generations. For him, performing in front of his home crowd is both surreal and grounding. “It was a tough game, but we didn’t give up,” he said. “We will give our all tomorrow. We want to win, and we will try our best.”

Redefining the Role Model

Aboubakar Gakou During The 2025 FIBA Men’s AfroBasket Media Day Supplied/FIBA Africa

Beyond the court, Gakou’s story resonates because it defies the conventional narrative. Many players are lauded for early talent, but he started late and relied on perseverance and discipline to reach the highest level. “Did I imagine starting basketball at 17 and reaching this level? Not at all,” he reflected. “But now I hope I can be a role model, showing that hard work is just as important as talent.”

This blend of talent and resilience has helped Angola maintain its status as a continental powerhouse. The national team’s history is one of dominance, and expectations run high whenever the competition comes to Luanda. However, for Gakou, the focus remains on process, not just outcome. “We will suffer again tomorrow,” he said, smiling. “It doesn’t matter if we win or not; we will give our all. We will win tomorrow.”

A Celebration of Perseverance

Angolan Team Pose For A Photo Following Their 74-73 Win Over Cameroon Supplied/FIBA Africa

As the final buzzer sounded on the semifinal, the arena erupted in celebration, but for Gakou, the moment was about more than victory. It was about the journey: the late nights, the sacrifices, the lessons learned in practice, and the opportunity to perform on the biggest stage at home.

In a sport often defined by early prodigies and immediate stars, his story is refreshingly different. It is a story of late beginnings, accelerated growth, and the sacrifices required to chase a dream. And as Angola prepares for the final, the combination of personal perseverance, team cohesion, and national pride coalesces into something bigger than a game: a celebration of resilience, dedication, and the enduring spirit of basketball in Angola.