Abu Dhabi Grants GFO‑X Approval to Launch Digital Asset Exchange and Clearing House

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has granted GFO‑X Group in‑principle approval to establish a digital asset exchange and clearing house, the two parties announced. The approval positions GFO‑X to offer regulated venues for trading, clearing and settlement of tokenized securities and digital assets under ADGM’s financial services framework. GFO‑X said the platform will support institutional […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/abu-dhabi-grants-gfo%E2%80%91x-approval-to-launch-digital-asset-exchange-and-clearing-house/