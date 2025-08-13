Addressable Launches User Radar to Enhance Web3 Marketing

Addressable, a Web3 marketing platform, has announced the launch of User Radar, a unified dashboard designed to enhance marketing campaigns by providing insights into user behavior.

This new tool, accessible via the Addressable dashboard, analyzes both onchain and offchain activity, transforming anonymous website traffic into actionable leads. User Radar tracks aggregated wallet balances across seven blockchains and monitors activity across identified wallets, enabling targeted marketing efforts towards high-value users. It also supports multi-ad network retargeting, allowing users acquired on platforms like X to receive programmatic ads on crypto-aware platforms. Tomer Sharoni, Co-Founder and CEO of Addressable, emphasized that User Radar helps marketers create impactful campaigns tailored to specific communities, significantly boosting revenue potential. The tool automatically identifies wallet-enabled visitors, merges on-site behavior with public wallet transactions, and segments high-value users for effective retargeting.