Addressable Launches User Radar to Enhance Web3 Marketing

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 17:30
Addressable, a Web3 marketing platform, has announced the launch of User Radar, a unified dashboard designed to enhance marketing campaigns by providing insights into user behavior.

This new tool, accessible via the Addressable dashboard, analyzes both onchain and offchain activity, transforming anonymous website traffic into actionable leads. User Radar tracks aggregated wallet balances across seven blockchains and monitors activity across identified wallets, enabling targeted marketing efforts towards high-value users. It also supports multi-ad network retargeting, allowing users acquired on platforms like X to receive programmatic ads on crypto-aware platforms. Tomer Sharoni, Co-Founder and CEO of Addressable, emphasized that User Radar helps marketers create impactful campaigns tailored to specific communities, significantly boosting revenue potential. The tool automatically identifies wallet-enabled visitors, merges on-site behavior with public wallet transactions, and segments high-value users for effective retargeting.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
