AguilaTrades conducted 6 operations on BTC and ETH in the early morning and lost $1.846 million. Currently, it has opened a long position in ETH.

PANews reported on August 14th that @ai_9684xtpa monitored six positions traded within eight hours, with a 0% win rate and a loss of $1.846 million. The trader conducted both long and short trades on BTC and ETH in the early morning hours. After six consecutive losses, he currently holds a 25x long position in ETH, holding 21,050 ETH (US$99.93 million) at an opening price of $4,750.06.

