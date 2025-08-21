Alanis Morissette Charts A Career-First Top 10 Single

Alanis Morissette’s “Coming Around Again,” featuring Carly Simon, debuts at No. 6 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart, giving the “Ironic” singer a debut top 10. HAMILTON, ON – MARCH 15: Alanis Morissette is presented an award at the 2015 JUNO Awards at FirstOntario Centre on March 15, 2015 in Hamilton, Canada. (Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images) Getty Images

Decades into her career and years after first appearing on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart, Alanis Morissette scores a new hit this week. The Canadian singer-songwriter reaches the tally, which ranks the bestselling tunes throughout America, with a cover — and the original artist appears alongside the Grammy winner, as the two women score a career-best showing.

“Coming Around Again” Opens Inside the Top 10

Morissette recently released her version of “Coming Around Again,” one of Carly Simon’s most famous singles. Both women are credited on the tune, which instantly becomes a strong seller in the United States. “Coming Around Again” launches at No. 6 on the Digital Song Sales chart with 2,700 pure purchases, according to Luminate.

Alanis Morissette Scores Her First Top 10 Bestseller

Morissette appears on the Digital Song Sales chart for the fourth time in her career, and “Coming Around Again” brings her to a never-before-seen high point. The collaboration marks her first trip to the top 10 and easily outpaces the No. 24 high point enjoyed by “Ablaze,” which she reached in 2020.

“Ironic” and “You Oughta Know” Debuted Together

In 2023, two of Morissette’s most famous cuts, “Ironic” and “You Oughta Know,” debuted on the Digital Song Sales ranking at the same time. In February, “Ironic” reached No. 32 as it arrived at its all-time high point. “You Oughta Know” lifted to No. 34 months after originally landing on the list.

Alanis Morissette and Carly Simon, Together

Morissette re-recorded “Coming Around Again” to be featured in the film My Mother’s Wedding, which stars Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller, and Freida Pinto. The original version of “Coming Around Again” was released by Simon in 1986, and it was also included on the soundtrack for the film Heartburn. After it became a worldwide hit, Simon placed it on an album of the same name, which followed and benefited from the immense popularity of the track.