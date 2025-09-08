Alexander Choi reveals nearly one million dollars in crypto assets were stolen

PANews reported on September 8th that Alexander Choi, founder of the crypto trading community Fortune Collective, reported having his crypto wallet stolen, losing approximately $996,000, after multiple video calls with someone claiming to be associated with SparkToken. Choi stated that the account involved, SparkTokenSOL (now deregistered), was not aware of any issues during the incident and subsequently cleaned his device and transferred his files. He emphasized that the incident serves as a wake-up call for industry security.

