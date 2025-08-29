Algorand appoints XBTO as market maker to strengthen ALGO markets

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/29 18:40
Algorand
Algorand

ALGO

Algorand has appointed XBTO as a strategic market maker, boosting liquidity for ALGO trading.

Summary
  • XBTO will provide continuous buy and sell orders on Tier-1 and Tier-2 exchanges, improving market depth and reducing volatility.
  • As part of the partnership, XBTO will also leverage Algorand’s high-speed, low-cost blockchain to facilitate efficient USDC transfers for treasury and rebalancing operations.

XBTO, a global institutional digital asset manager, has been appointed as a market maker for Algorand (ALGO). Under this partnership, XBTO will provide continuous buy and sell orders across Tier-1 and Tier-2 exchanges to ensure deep and consistent liquidity for ALGO.

“At XBTO, we selectively work with only a few projects that we fundamentally believe in-both in their technology and in the teams driving them forward. Algorand’s proven track record in enterprise adoption and its robust technical infrastructure align perfectly with our institutional approach to digital asset markets,” said Philippe Bekhazi, CEO of XBTO Group.

Algorand to serve as USDC transfer hub through XBTO

In addition to market making, XBTO will leverage Algorand’s high-speed, low-cost blockchain to facilitate USDC transfers between custody wallets and exchanges as part of treasury and rebalancing operations.

“We’re proud to help facilitate seamless USDC transfers between custody wallets and exchanges, improving interoperability of DeFi assets,” said Harpal Singh, Chief Financial Officer at Algorand Foundation.

The collaboration comes amid growing institutional adoption of digital assets, with 83% of surveyed investors planning to increase their allocations in 2025, according to EY-Parthenon and Coinbase survey. As tokenized markets are projected to surpass $600 billion by 2030, robust liquidity provision and seamless stablecoin infrastructure are becoming increasingly critical for a mature digital asset ecosystem.

