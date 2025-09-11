Alibaba Cloud founder Wang Jian: Artificial intelligence has entered the era of open resources

PANews reported on September 11th that Alibaba Cloud founder Wang Jian stated at the 2025 Inclusion Bund Conference that the choice between open-source and closed-source models has become a key factor in AI competition. In today's AI era, simply opening up source code is no longer enough. The current openness of model weights effectively opens up data and computing resources, moving beyond open source to open resources.

