All eyes on Nonfarm Payrolls after shocking revisions

The first week of September promises to be crucial for the United States economy. In the space of a few days, a series of major publications will shed light on the state of the US labor market, culminating on Friday with the eagerly awaited Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report.

These statistics are scrutinized not only by Wall Street but also by the Federal Reserve (Fed), whose future monetary policy decisions will largely depend on the robustness or fragility of the labor market.

A climate of heightened uncertainty

July’s employment report had already sown the seeds of uncertainty, with only 73,000 new jobs created compared with the 110,000 expected.

Even more worrying, the figures for the previous months were revised downward, wiping out more than 250,000 jobs initially recorded.

These brutal corrections fueled political criticism and led to the unprecedented sacking of the Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) by US President Donald Trump.

Against this tense backdrop, the August jobs report, published on Friday, takes on considerable political and economic significance.

Kick-off with the JOLTS report

Starting on Wednesday, investors will get their first glimpse with the release of the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data . This survey measures the number of job vacancies, as well as resignations and dismissals.

Job vacancies are forecast to fall slightly to around 7.4 million in July, compared with 7.44 million in June. Since peaking at 12 million in 2022, job openings have been contracting steadily, indicating a gradual cooling in demand for labor.

For the Fed, these figures are essential. A less tense job market limits wage pressures, and hence inflation. Conversely, too sharp a fall in job vacancies would be interpreted as a signal of weakness likely to accelerate the economic slowdown.

ADP Employment Report: The barometer for the private sector

On Thursday, the ADP Employment Report, published by payroll specialist ADP, will complete the picture.

Unlike official statistics, this report only covers employment in the private sector and often offers a foretaste of NFP trends.

Markets use it as a leading indicator, even if its predictive power remains limited due to frequent discrepancies with government figures.

The Nonfarm Payrolls verdict

Finally, on Friday, the Labor Department will publish the Nonfarm Payrolls, considered to be “the” macroeconomic statistic of the month in the United States.

Consensus expectations are modest: around 70,000 to 80,000 new jobs in August, with the unemployment rate likely to climb from 4.2% to 4.3%.

The report will also detail the evolution of hourly wages, crucial for measuring inflationary pressures, as well as revisions to previous months, a particularly sensitive point after the massive revisions of May and June.

More than just jobs at stake

Beyond the financial markets, these figures will have a direct political impact. The White House is keeping a close eye on the release, while the Fed, already poised to ease policy at its September meeting, could adjust the size of its rate cut in line with the data.

A weak labor market would reinforce the likelihood of a 25-basis-point cut, or even more if the outlook deteriorates rapidly.

A high-risk week

Not since the pandemic has the US labor market seemed so uncertain. Between the political tensions surrounding the BLS, economists’ doubts about the reliability of surveys, and the contradictory signals sent out by companies — some continuing to hire, others announcing massive layoffs — the next few days look to be decisive.

In short, the JOLTS-ADP-Nonfarm Payrolls sequence will be a real test of confidence. It will tell whether the US economy is maintaining a solid core of jobs, or whether the hiring machine is really stalling. Investors, the Fed and the American public are eagerly awaiting the answer.