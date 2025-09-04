AlphaTON Capital Launches $100M TON Treasury Strategy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 04:05
Nasdaq-listed company AlphaTON has become the second public firm to launch a TON treasury company. The company also revealed its rebrand from Portage Biotech as part of the move to adopt Toncoin as its primary reserve asset.

AlphaTON Capital Adopts TON Treasury Strategy

AlphaTON Capital Corp. has unveiled a $100 million treasury strategy centered on Toncoin (TON) while rebranding under the ticker ATON on Nasdaq. The move, effective September 4, 2025, follows its transition from Portage Biotech and signals a deeper institutional entry into Telegram’s blockchain ecosystem.

The firm raised about $38.2 million through a private placement of 6.7 million shares at $5.73 each and secured a $35 million loan facility with BitGo Prime to launch the TON treasury. According to the company, the strategy will combine yield generation through validation and staking with ecosystem development inside Telegram’s billion-user network.

“By bridging traditional markets with this emerging ecosystem, we are positioning our shareholders to participate in the next major phase of digital asset adoption,” said Enzo Villani, incoming Executive Chairman and CIO.

AlphaTON’s $100 million TON acquisition comes as Toncoin garners increasing institutional interest. Earlier this month, Verb Technology disclosed a $713 million Toncoin purchase, with the goal of holding more than 5% of the token’s circulating supply.

Brittany Kaiser Takes Helm as CEO

AlphaTON named Brittany Kaiser as its new Chief Executive Officer and board member. Kaiser, known globally for her data rights advocacy and blockchain leadership, will guide ATON’s mission of building a specialized TON treasury company.

“We are at an inflection point where digital communication, financial sovereignty, and user empowerment converge. With Telegram’s billion-user ecosystem and TON’s robust blockchain, we are investing in a future where users own their data and digital assets,” Kaiser said in the company release.

The leadership bench is bolstered by strategic advisors, including Anthony Scaramucci of SkyBridge, Michael Terpin, and Jaime Rogozinski of WallStreetBets. ATON also announced institutional partnerships with firms like Animoca Brands and top crypto exchange Crypto.com.

The company’s strategy goes beyond token accumulation. By aligning its treasury with the TON blockchain, ATON aims to bridge public equity markets with Telegram’s billion-user base. Executives believe this model uniquely positions ATON to provide investors with exposure to both the growth of decentralized applications and the scale of an established social platform.

ATON plans to leverage validator operations and staking rewards as predictable revenue streams while supporting mini apps, DeFi protocols, and TON-based gaming platforms. This ecosystem-first approach is designed to create long-term shareholder value by merging yield generation with large-scale adoption.

The TON price is up 2% amid AlphaTON’s launch of its TON treasury, according to CoinMarketCap data. The token has declined over the last seven days but surged by more than 5% following its listing on Robinhood.

Source: CoinMarketCap; TON Daily Chart

Meanwhile, the company’s stock has surged over 20% on the back of this Toncoin strategy, according to TradingView data. The stock is also up over 59% year-to-date (YTD).

Source: TradingView; PRTG Daily Chart

