Altcoin News Today: XRP Mirrors 2021 Price Peaks, SOL Eyes $200 Comeback, ADA Retests $1

By: Cryptodaily
2025/08/19 23:57
Solana
SOL$177.17-3.27%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006074-14.20%
XRP
XRP$2.8648-6.31%
Cardano
ADA$0.8471-8.32%

Altcoins are stirring renewed interest as XRP echoes patterns from its 2021 price peaks, Solana (SOL) edges closer to reclaiming the $200 mark, and Cardano (ADA) retests the critical $1 level. Despite market turbulence, these cryptocurrencies are showing signs of strength and potential upside. 

This article unpacks the current state of XRP, SOL, and ADA while also spotlighting how Outset PR uses data-driven strategies to help projects stand out, even when markets are in flux.

XRP Fluctuates Amid Market Turbulence, Eyes on Potential Breakout

Source: tradingview 

XRP is currently trading between just under three dollars and a little over three dollars, facing resistance near three and a half dollars. Support is seen close to two and a half dollars. Despite recent declines of around 13% over a month and nearly 7% in a week, it has grown noticeably over the past six months by about 16%. If momentum picks up, there is room for growth, potentially breaking past current obstacles and approaching four dollars, marking a possible rise of around 30% from lower levels. However, current indicators show low momentum, suggesting a cautious approach as traders watch for signs of a breakout.

Solana on the Rise: Will It Break New Grounds?

Source: tradingview 

Solana's price is moving between $173 and $209 right now. It's facing a nearby challenge at $227 but is well above a safety net at $155. With the buying power starting to increase, experts think Solana could climb roughly 30% from its current level if it breaks through its nearest resistance. Over the past six months, it has grown over 7%, signaling positive trends. So, watching how it dances around its resistance will be key for future gains. If it can push past its next target of $263, who knows how high it might soar beyond that? Solana's growth story appears to be just beginning.

Cardano Price Surge: A Sign of Upcoming Growth?

Source: tradingview 

Cardano (ADA) shows a promising climb with its price hovering between $0.81 and $1.07. Recently, it saw a weekly jump of over 12% and a monthly gain of more than 10%. Its nearest resistance is at $1.17, which traders are keenly watching. If Cardano breaks this barrier, it could head toward $1.42, marking a growth of more than 30% from the lower end of its current price range. With the Relative Strength Index at 30.81, ADA seems oversold, suggesting more investors might jump in. This potential uptick, along with its positive momentum in recent months, hints at favorable times ahead.

Conclusion

With XRP testing historical levels, Solana eyeing a decisive breakout, and Cardano building momentum above $1, the altcoin market is positioning itself for possible gains. Investors remain watchful as these assets move through resistance zones.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
