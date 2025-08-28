Altcoins About to Break Out – The Next Big Crypto Bull Run Is Coming

By: Coindoo
2025/08/28 20:31
Tron Bull
He outlined a recurring cycle that appears to be repeating itself once again.

According to him, altcoins typically bottom out in June, followed by a fake upward move during the summer before a correction hits in August. From there, a strong bull phase usually begins, stretching into February or March, with potential gains ranging from 400% to 900%.

He noted that the current setup looks strikingly similar to past cycles, suggesting that the next leg higher could already be forming.

Technical Breakouts Yet to Come

Van de Poppe explained that altcoins are still struggling to break through crucial moving averages, which act as resistance points on the charts. Once these barriers fall, he expects momentum to shift rapidly, creating a wave of buying pressure.

He projects this transition could happen within the next four to six weeks, potentially setting off a powerful market-wide rally.

Price Speculation: How High Could Altcoins Go?

If historical patterns play out, altcoins could deliver extraordinary gains during the upcoming cycle. The analyst believes rallies in the range of 400% to 900% are possible between late 2025 and early 2026.

Some traders are already pointing to undervalued tokens that could outperform once liquidity rotates away from Bitcoin and Ethereum. If Bitcoin maintains its current levels, capital could start flowing into smaller-cap projects, accelerating the next stage of the bull market.

Risks of Another Pullback

Despite the optimism, risks remain. If altcoins fail to break above key technical levels, the expected rally may be delayed or even invalidated. Corrections like the one seen in August often shake out weaker hands before real momentum begins, but prolonged stagnation could dampen investor sentiment.

Macro factors also pose a risk, including regulatory developments and potential volatility in Bitcoin, which continues to drive the broader crypto market’s direction.

Investor Outlook

For now, analysts like Van de Poppe argue that patience is critical. Altcoins appear to be nearing a pivotal moment, but confirmation will only come once trendlines are broken and momentum accelerates. If that happens, the final quarter of 2025 could usher in one of the strongest altcoin rallies seen in recent years.

