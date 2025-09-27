The post Amazon sees leadership change in artificial general intelligence division appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amazon’s artificial general intelligence (AGI) division is getting a big leadership shakeup. Karthik Ramakrishnan, a Vice President who has been at the company for 13 years, is leaving the organization.  The retail and cloud leader confirmed his exit after Reuters inquired, but the company has not said whether Ramakrishnan will take a new job elsewhere. Ramakrishnan is departing at a point when the company is beefing up its efforts around advanced AI technology to jockey with major competitors in the field, such as OpenAI and Google. One of the few public figures leading Amazon’s high-profile AGI projects, Ramakrishnan had a significant influence on defining the company’s approach to creating machines as intelligent as humans. His departure is part of a wave of reshuffling in Amazon’s AI and technology ranks that could indicate shifts in how the company handles artificial intelligence and product development. People familiar with the company’s internal process suggest the move could complicate initiatives like Alexa development, internal AI tools, and partnerships with outside AI startups such as Anthropic. The timing of this leadership change is driven by Amazon’s need to keep pace in an increasingly competitive AI space, analysts say. The company has spent a lot of time and money on AI R&D, hoping to secure its place at the leading edge of next-generation technology while still providing customers with timely products and services. Ramakrishnan drives the development of Alexa and AGI tools Karthik Ramakrishnan was a big name for Amazon in its artificial general intelligence campaign. In a 13-year Amazon career, he worked on projects that have helped make the company one of the most influential players in advanced AI. Ramakrishnan played a significant role in building the first version of Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, establishing much of the software and systems underlying the service. His… The post Amazon sees leadership change in artificial general intelligence division appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amazon’s artificial general intelligence (AGI) division is getting a big leadership shakeup. Karthik Ramakrishnan, a Vice President who has been at the company for 13 years, is leaving the organization.  The retail and cloud leader confirmed his exit after Reuters inquired, but the company has not said whether Ramakrishnan will take a new job elsewhere. Ramakrishnan is departing at a point when the company is beefing up its efforts around advanced AI technology to jockey with major competitors in the field, such as OpenAI and Google. One of the few public figures leading Amazon’s high-profile AGI projects, Ramakrishnan had a significant influence on defining the company’s approach to creating machines as intelligent as humans. His departure is part of a wave of reshuffling in Amazon’s AI and technology ranks that could indicate shifts in how the company handles artificial intelligence and product development. People familiar with the company’s internal process suggest the move could complicate initiatives like Alexa development, internal AI tools, and partnerships with outside AI startups such as Anthropic. The timing of this leadership change is driven by Amazon’s need to keep pace in an increasingly competitive AI space, analysts say. The company has spent a lot of time and money on AI R&D, hoping to secure its place at the leading edge of next-generation technology while still providing customers with timely products and services. Ramakrishnan drives the development of Alexa and AGI tools Karthik Ramakrishnan was a big name for Amazon in its artificial general intelligence campaign. In a 13-year Amazon career, he worked on projects that have helped make the company one of the most influential players in advanced AI. Ramakrishnan played a significant role in building the first version of Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, establishing much of the software and systems underlying the service. His…

Amazon sees leadership change in artificial general intelligence division

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 09:12
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00164988+2.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015758-7.15%
Delysium
AGI$0.0428+1.18%
Vice
VICE$0.03043-1.90%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10491-2.91%

Amazon’s artificial general intelligence (AGI) division is getting a big leadership shakeup. Karthik Ramakrishnan, a Vice President who has been at the company for 13 years, is leaving the organization. 

The retail and cloud leader confirmed his exit after Reuters inquired, but the company has not said whether Ramakrishnan will take a new job elsewhere.

Ramakrishnan is departing at a point when the company is beefing up its efforts around advanced AI technology to jockey with major competitors in the field, such as OpenAI and Google. One of the few public figures leading Amazon’s high-profile AGI projects, Ramakrishnan had a significant influence on defining the company’s approach to creating machines as intelligent as humans.

His departure is part of a wave of reshuffling in Amazon’s AI and technology ranks that could indicate shifts in how the company handles artificial intelligence and product development. People familiar with the company’s internal process suggest the move could complicate initiatives like Alexa development, internal AI tools, and partnerships with outside AI startups such as Anthropic.

The timing of this leadership change is driven by Amazon’s need to keep pace in an increasingly competitive AI space, analysts say. The company has spent a lot of time and money on AI R&D, hoping to secure its place at the leading edge of next-generation technology while still providing customers with timely products and services.

Ramakrishnan drives the development of Alexa and AGI tools

Karthik Ramakrishnan was a big name for Amazon in its artificial general intelligence campaign. In a 13-year Amazon career, he worked on projects that have helped make the company one of the most influential players in advanced AI.

Ramakrishnan played a significant role in building the first version of Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, establishing much of the software and systems underlying the service. His work also included the line of smart speakers known as Echo, which is central to Amazon’s strategy for consumer AI. These products helped popularize voice-enabled devices and paved the way for more advanced AI innovations within the company.

Ramakrishnan previously worked at Netscape, a leading early internet company, and at a Microsoft-acquired voice recognition startup, Tellme Networks. Those experiences made him an expert in software development and AI-driven user interfaces, which he applied to Amazon’s AI work.

The technology he helped create, AGI, is a big step up from traditional AI. Unlike narrow AI, which is good at a specific task or a small range of tasks, AGI works towards matching or exceeding human-level intelligence. If AGI matures, researchers believe it could revolutionize healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and defense industries. Anything that can now be done with human judgment, decision-making, or discernment will instead be done by software and machines, which may end up transforming economies and labor markets in the world at large.

Ramakrishnan’s exit is pivotal for Amazon as it increases its investment in AI for consumer-facing products and enterprise applications. The leadership that he provided during the early days of artificial intelligence was never forgotten in terms of what it contributed to the technological course that the company has been on.

AWS pushes forward despite AI leadership changes

Ramakrishnan’s exit is the latest in a string of changes in the company’s top ranks at Amazon. Other high-ranking executives, such as Vasi Philomin, who ran generative AI projects, and Jon Jones, have also left the company recently.

That said, the global retailer remains deeply focused on AI work to go head-to-head with competitors like OpenAI and Google. The company counts nearly $8 billion of investment in the AI startup Anthropic and uses its Claude AI model in products such as Alexa and an internal chatbot called Cedric.

AWS Chief Matt Garman stressed the need to meet product-release timelines in an internal all-hands meeting. Delays could dampen customer interest and market momentum, he cautioned.

While Amazon grapples with these executive changes, it’s also pushing forward with its work on AGI to stay ahead in a rapidly changing AI space.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It’s free.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/amazon-sees-leadership-change/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Ripple, Franklin Templeton, and DBS have joined forces to advance tokenized finance through a new collaboration. The three firms signed a partnership to develop lending and trading tools using tokenized money market funds and Ripple’s new stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD).Visit Website
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:21
Share
A certain address is using 30 million USDC to buy XPL, pushing XPL up by over 10%.

A certain address is using 30 million USDC to buy XPL, pushing XPL up by over 10%.

PANews reported on September 27th that on-chain analyst Yu Jin has detected a single address using 30 million USDC to buy XPL, driving its price up over 10% in the past two hours. A new wallet withdrew 71.524 million USDC from an exchange onto the blockchain, then transferred 30 million USDC to Hyperliquid to purchase XPL. In just two hours, 13.6 million USDC was used to purchase 10.87 million XPL at an average price of $1.25. Purchases are still ongoing.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9991-0.02%
Plasma
XPL$1.3923+11.60%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02225-0.40%
Share
PANews2025/09/27 10:16
Share
Why Bitcoin Dropped Below $110K — The Surprising Reasons Revealed

Why Bitcoin Dropped Below $110K — The Surprising Reasons Revealed

Certainly. Here’s the rewritten article with the specified enhancements and structure, including an added introductory paragraph to provide context: — Cryptocurrency markets continue to grapple with a complex mix of macroeconomic signals, regulatory uncertainties, and investor sentiment shifts. Despite anticipation of a post-options expiry rally, Bitcoin has struggled to regain critical levels amid rising traditional [...]
WHY
WHY$0.00000002999-5.69%
SphereX
HERE$0.000209+4.50%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/27 10:10
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

A certain address is using 30 million USDC to buy XPL, pushing XPL up by over 10%.

Why Bitcoin Dropped Below $110K — The Surprising Reasons Revealed

The number of Tron network accounts exceeded 334 million, and the daily USDT transfer volume reached US$22.55 billion.

Trump's second son Eric Trump again suggests buying at the bottom