American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

American Bitcoin (ABTC) surged nearly 85% on its Nasdaq debut, briefly reaching a $5B valuation.

The Trump family, alongside Hut 8 Mining, controls 98% of the newly merged crypto-mining entity.

Eric Trump called Bitcoin “modern-day gold,” predicting it could reach $1 million per coin.

American Bitcoin, a fast-rising crypto mining firm with strong political and institutional backing, has officially entered Wall Street. After merging with Gryphon Digital Mining, the company made its Nasdaq debut under the ticker ABTC, instantly drawing global attention to both its stock performance and its bold vision for Bitcoin’s future.

Nasdaq Debut: An Explosive First Day

ABTC’s first day of trading proved as dramatic as expected. Shares surged almost 85% at the open, touching a peak of $14 before settling at lower levels by the close. That initial spike valued the company around $5 billion, positioning it as one of 2025’s most-watched listings.

At the last session, ABTC has been trading at $7.28 per share, which is a small positive 2.97% per day. Although the price has decelerated since opening highs, analysts note that the company has been off to a strong start and early investor activity is a hard-to-find feat in a newly-launched crypto mining business.

According to market watchers, the listing comes at a time of new momentum in the digital asset markets. With Bitcoin trading above $110,000 this quarter, American Bitcoin’s entry comes at a time when both institutional investors and retail traders are showing heightened interest in exposure to Bitcoin-linked equities.

Ownership Structure: Trump Family and Hut 8 at the Helm

Its management and ownership set up has increased the visibility of the company. The Trump family and the Canadian mining giant Hut 8 Mining jointly own 98 percent of the resulting merger following a merger between Gryphon Digital Mining and the Trump family.

Hut 8 Mining : Holds roughly 80% of the merged company, bringing technical expertise and operational scale.

American Data Centers (Trump brothers’ entity) : Controls about 20%.

Eric Trump, serving as Chief Strategy Officer, has become the public face of the company. In recent interviews, he emphasized that American Bitcoin is more than just another mining outfit. Instead, it is designed as a hybrid model: part large-scale miner, part Bitcoin treasury.

Eric Trump: Bitcoin as “Modern-Day Gold”

Eric Trump has been outspoken in positioning Bitcoin as central to the future of global finance. Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box, he described Bitcoin as “modern-day gold,” framing it as both a hedge and a strategic store of value.

“It’s liquid, it’s powerful, and it’s a hedge against real estate,” Trump said, highlighting Bitcoin’s growing appeal across sovereign wealth funds, Fortune 500 companies, and ultra-high-net-worth families.

Trump made even bolder predictions during the Bitcoin Asia Conference last month in Hong Kong, in which he anticipated that Bitcoin might rise to $1 million per coin in the next few years. He has used institutional demand and capped supply and speeding up adoption as the two fundamental reasons why he has made his forecast.

Bold Predictions, Bigger Stakes

Although this kind of forecasting is highly speculative, it highlights the positioning strategy of the company which is to tie the growth of American Bitcoin to the still story of Bitcoin as a long term, wealth preservation tool. Industry experts point out that this framing appeals not only to crypto enthusiasts but also to traditional investors seeking inflation-resistant assets.

Corporate Holdings and Expansion Plans

The American Bitcoin has already been listed as one of the biggest corporate Bitcoin owners according to BitcoinTreasuries.net. The company is a holder of 2,443 BTC valued at about $281.5 million in the current market value.

This represents a two-fold strategy as both a mining activity and asset holder resembles the strategy of more established players such as MicroStrategy, who have created a reputation of actively acquiring Bitcoin reserves in turbulent markets.

The company’s growth trajectory has been equally aggressive. In June, it increased its own amount of private placement amounting to 220 million dollars, whereby 11 million new shares were issued. The capital will be used to grow its mining fleet and strengthen its Bitcoin reserves, indicating its intention to grow quickly on production and custody fronts.

The Nasdaq launch also indicates the change of sentiment concerning crypto equities. Securities and Exchange Commission has lately authorized spot ETFs to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum, which has facilitated easy access to the digital assets by traditional finance. American Bitcoin’s listing provides another bridge, offering exposure not to the coins directly but to a vertically integrated mining and holding strategy.