Analysis: Bitcoin outflows haven't benefited gold, with both assets under pressure

PANews reported on August 31st that, according to CryptoSlate, Bitcoin and gold ETFs have diverged from their historical trends this month. Instead of moving in opposite directions as usual, Bitcoin and gold fund flows have experienced simultaneous outflows. Data shows that Bitcoin ETFs have experienced outflows for six consecutive days, with nearly $2 billion flowing out in late August alone. Meanwhile, major gold ETFs such as GLDM have also seen significant outflows, with $449 million flowing out in just one week. This rare phenomenon of synchronized outflows reflects the current macroeconomic environment and shifting investor sentiment. Specifically, Bitcoin's capital outflows have not benefited gold, and both assets will face pressure until the Federal Reserve clarifies its policy path.

