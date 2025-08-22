Analyst upgrades Roblox stock price target

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 21:28
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been at the centre of attention the past month for all the wrong reasons, its stock has been going up and down amid child safety controversies and shutdown rumors.

However, the RBLX shares are still up nearly 100% year-to-date, and one analyst believes the video game developer still has some room for growth this year.

Namely, Wolfe Research analyst Shweta Khajuria upgraded her RBLX stock rating from “Peerperform” to “Outperform,” setting the price target at $150, an approximately 28% upside from the current price of $117.

Roblox stock price targets

As things stand, the average target price for Roblox for the next 12 months sits at $146.74 based on 18 total ratings on market analysis platform TipRanks, the highest projection being as high as $170 and the lowest sitting at $77.

RBLX stock price target. Source: TipRanks

Khajuria’s new prediction thus accords with the majority view, given that nearly all analysts on the platform maintain a “Buy” rating and collectively predict price levels almost identical to hers.

The Wolfe Research analyst also increased Roblox’s fiscal 2026 bookings and EBITDA estimates by 7% and 13%, respectively.

Elaborating on the new numbers, Khajuria noted that the company stands to benefit from platform flywheel effects, faster content creation, pricing optimization, and early ad monetization.

According to the same comment, the market now expects regional pricing to add $318 million in incremental bookings (+5%), while advertising revenue is projected to contribute about $300 million (+4%) in incremental gross revenue.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/analyst-upgrades-roblox-stock-price-target/

