Analyst Uses AI To Show How High The XRP Price Will Be If XRP ETFs Are Approved

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/18 08:00
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010173-3.50%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005921+12.88%
XRP
XRP$3.0938+1.75%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1431+3.69%

Crypto analyst Rob Cunningham has used AI to calculate how high the XRP price could be if the XRP ETFs eventually launch. Based on the forecast, the altcoin could rally to as high as $50 solely based on inflows into these funds. 

How High The XRP Price Could Rise If XRP ETFs Are Approved

In an X post, Rob predicted that the XRP price could rally to $50 in the extreme stress case based on the inflows into the XRP ETFs. He also mentioned that a conservative target would be between $8 and $12 within 12 months, while an “aggressive but plausible” target would be between $20 and $30.  

He revealed that these targets were based on ChatGPT’s forecast of how high the XRP price could rise solely on $17 billion in new ETF purchase demand over the next 12 months. The analyst broke down the framework with which this calculation was made. First, he noted that the float available is 5 billion XRP while the inflow assumption is $17 billion over 12 months. 

Furthermore, the starting XRP price is $3, and the total float market value is $15 billion. Based on this, Rob remarked that the new demand from the ETFs will exceed the entire float’s value in one year. He further explained that if a buyer commits $17 billion (the XRP ETFs in this case) to buying XRP at $3, then they could purchase 5.7 billion coins. Meanwhile, the float is capped at 5 billion, with the shortage triggering a repricing. 

The analyst added that the price will continue to rise until the available float satisfies the $17 billion demand. This is what led to the conservative target of $8 to the extreme stress case of $50 for the XRP price. Rob stated that ETFs don’t just absorb liquidity but that they institutionalize demand. 

With $17 billion committed and such a thin float, the analyst believes that researchers should view a double-digit XRP price (between $10 and $30) as a realistic equilibrium target. Rob added that there is further upside risk if retail and crypto treasuries refuse to sell. 

Another Parabolic Rally When FOMO Sets In

Rob also provided a second scenario, in which XRP records a larger demand as FOMO sets in. He believes this FOMO will come from mainstream banks, RIAs, institutions, and retain investors as the XRP ETFs push the XRP price higher. He noted that the capital base will be larger than the $17 billion that ETFs are projected to bring when the broader financial system joins in. 

These financial institutions hold and manage trillions of dollars in assets. As such, Rob predicts that even 0.5% of allocation from these firms into XRP will dwarf the XRP ETF inflows. He added that $700 billion could flow into the altcoin from these institutions, which is way above the float of 5 billion coins. In line with this, the analyst asserted that $8 to $30 is likely for the XRP price without FOMO, while broad FOMO could lead to a rally to as high as $150. Lastly, he remarked that a systemic allocation could lead to a rally to as high as $500.

XRP
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

We’re not being as forward-looking as normal

We’re not being as forward-looking as normal

The post We’re not being as forward-looking as normal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem addressed reporters’ questions, offering insights into the central bank’s monetary policy outlook. His remarks came after the BoC lowered its interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.50%, a move that markets had broadly anticipated. BoC press conference key highlights Wage growth continued to ease. The preferred core inflation measures have been around 3.0%. Underlying inflation is running around 2.5%. Consensus to cut rates was clear. Attention now shifts to how exports perform. There are still some mixed signals on inflation. The Inflation picture hasn’t changed much since January. We’re not being as forward-looking as normal. The Bank of Canada considered holding the overnight rate steady. I have more comfort looking at the upward pressure on CPI. We will be assessing the impact of government announcements on targeted support and support for big projects. Inflationary pressures look somewhat more contained. If risks tilt further we are prepared to take more action. Will take it one meeting at a time. This section below was published at 13:45 GMT to cover the Bank of Canada’s policy announcements and the initial market reaction. In line with market analysts’ expectations, the Bank of Canada (BoC) trimmed its policy rate by 25 basis points, taking it to 2.50% on Wednesday. Investors’ attention will now shift to the usual press conference by Governor Tiff Macklem at 14:30 GMT. BoC policy statement key highlights Rate cut was appropriate given the weaker economy and less upside risk to inflation. On a monthly basis, upward momentum in core inflation seen earlier this year has dissipated. Disruption linked to trade shifts will continue to add costs even as they weigh on economic uncertainties. BoC says it will continue to support economic growth while ensuring inflation remains well controlled. Ottawa’s decision to scrap tariffs…
Threshold
T$0.01731+3.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08632-1.50%
Movement
MOVE$0.1295+1.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:17
Share
WLFI Token Holders Targeted by EIP-7702 Exploit Following Token Launch

WLFI Token Holders Targeted by EIP-7702 Exploit Following Token Launch

TLDR Hackers are using the EIP-7702 exploit to drain WLFI tokens from vulnerable wallets. The EIP-7702 exploit relies on private key leaks, enabling token theft during transactions. WLFI users have reported significant thefts in forums, with hackers quickly sweeping tokens. World Liberty Financial warns of phishing attacks and urges users to double-check official communication. World [...] The post WLFI Token Holders Targeted by EIP-7702 Exploit Following Token Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
WLFI
WLFI$0.2196-1.21%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07327-4.28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01433+2.57%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/02 14:18
Share
TRON Price Prediction 2025–2030: TRX Eyes $1.50 While a Presale With 7,900% ROI Potential Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now

TRON Price Prediction 2025–2030: TRX Eyes $1.50 While a Presale With 7,900% ROI Potential Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now

What if timing a presale could be the ultimate strategy for spotting the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now? In […] The post TRON Price Prediction 2025–2030: TRX Eyes $1.50 While a Presale With 7,900% ROI Potential Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Tron
TRX$0.3435+0.05%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00587-3.29%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 07:15
Share

Trending News

More

We’re not being as forward-looking as normal

WLFI Token Holders Targeted by EIP-7702 Exploit Following Token Launch

TRON Price Prediction 2025–2030: TRX Eyes $1.50 While a Presale With 7,900% ROI Potential Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now

Praetorian Group International CEO pleads guilty to $200 million Bitcoin Ponzi scheme

A whale/institution used 80.77 million USDC to purchase 18,000 ETH in the early morning, and now has a floating profit of $2 million.