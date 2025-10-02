Animoca Brands and AlphaTON Capital Forge Strategic Investment in GAMEE

Alvin Lang
Sep 30, 2025 18:44
Animoca Brands and AlphaTON Capital announce a significant investment and potential acquisition of GAMEE, aiming to enhance Web3 gaming within the Telegram ecosystem.
Animoca Brands, a prominent name in the Web3 space, and AlphaTON Capital Corp., a Nasdaq-listed digital asset treasury company, have entered into a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) for equity and token investments. This agreement includes AlphaTON’s potential acquisition of a controlling interest in GAMEE, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, according to Animoca Brands.
Strategic Expansion in the Telegram Ecosystem
GAMEE, a Web3 gaming company with over 119 million registered users, is notably active within the Telegram ecosystem, boasting 61 million users. This acquisition aligns with AlphaTON’s strategy to bolster gaming offerings on Telegram, a platform with over a billion monthly active users.
The LOI stipulates that AlphaTON Capital aims to acquire a 51% equity stake in GAMEE, alongside 51% of the GAMEE (GMEE) and Watcoin (WAT) tokens held by GAMEE. Additionally, AlphaTON plans to invest up to $3 million in GMEE tokens and $1 million in WAT tokens in the open market.
Enhancing Digital Property Rights and Web3 Access
This move marks a significant step in promoting digital property rights and expanding Web3 access through the Telegram platform. Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, emphasized the potential of this acquisition to position GAMEE as the first Nasdaq-listed Web3 gaming company, showcasing the integration of digital asset companies into profitable operations.
Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON Capital, highlighted the strategic acquisition’s potential to leverage GAMEE’s extensive user base to facilitate the adoption of decentralized technologies like TON.
Pending Conditions and Future Prospects
The completion of this transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and the finalization of definitive agreements. If successful, this partnership could represent a transformative moment for both companies in the rapidly evolving Web3 and digital asset landscape.
AlphaTON Capital, under the leadership of Brittany Kaiser and Enzo Villani, focuses on strategic investments in the TON ecosystem and aims to bridge traditional capital markets with emerging blockchain infrastructure. Meanwhile, Animoca Brands continues to lead in Web3 advancements, leveraging blockchain and tokenization to advance digital property rights.
Image source: Shutterstock
Source: https://blockchain.news/news/animoca-brands-alphaton-capital-strategic-investment-gamee