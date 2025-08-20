API3 (API3) To Enhance The Capabilities Of Decentralized Applications Across Various Industries

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 22:07
API3
API3$1.3677+2.24%
RealLink
REAL$0.05199+2.74%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10061+0.69%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01408+2.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02154+1.20%

API3 is a cryptocurrency project that is focused on providing decentralized and blockchain-native APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) for the development of decentralized applications (dApps).


APIs are essential for enabling communication between different software components, and API3 aims to make these interactions more secure, reliable, and decentralized.


API3 is dedicated to creating decentralized APIs, which are crucial for dApps to interact with external data and services. These APIs are designed to be trustless, meaning they do not rely on a single central authority for data retrieval.


The network relies on “Delegated Data Providers” (DDPs) to provide real-world data to dApps. DDPs are selected through a governance process and are compensated in API3 tokens.


API3 is the native utility token of the API3 ecosystem. API3 token holders can stake their tokens to become part of the network’s “Airnode DAO,” which is responsible for maintaining and securing the decentralized APIs.


API3 tokens can be used by node operators who provide data to the network’s decentralized APIs. Node operators receive rewards for their services.


API3 token holders have governance rights within the API3 ecosystem, allowing them to participate in decision-making processes, such as protocol upgrades and changes.


API3 price chart


Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/api3-api3-token/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$839.64+1.06%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1182+1.80%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002776+36.47%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CoinDesk, David Bailey, executive director of prudential policy at the Bank of England, said that the UK plans to introduce stricter regulatory
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0797-19.89%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05564-6.89%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:54
Share
ETH trader portfolio down to $770K after missing out on $43M leverage trading profit

ETH trader portfolio down to $770K after missing out on $43M leverage trading profit

An anonymous crypto trader had turned an initial $125,000 investment into tens of millions of dollars in just four months. However, after two days of an Ethereum price slump wiped out most of his gains, he has lost most of it after initially locking $7 million from the position. Known on-chain as address 0x15b3, the […]
GAINS
GAINS$0.02722-2.01%
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0.001221-10.87%
Ethereum
ETH$4,308.93+3.02%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 22:47
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

ETH trader portfolio down to $770K after missing out on $43M leverage trading profit

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Judge orders EminiFX founder to repay $228M to investors