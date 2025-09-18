Argentina And Brazil Both Drop In Official FIFA World Ranking

Argentina’s forward Lionel Messi gestures during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualification football match between Brazil and Argentina at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 21, 2023. (Photo by Daniel RAMALHO / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL RAMALHO/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

South American giants Brazil and Argentina have slipped down the ‘FIFA World Ranking’ table eight months ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup. However, the other four South American nations qualified for the tournament have all risen in the ranking.

Argentina Falls From Top Spot

World champion Argentina has moved from first to third in the ranking. Spain has moved into first position for the first time since 2014 and France has also overtaken Argentina, moving into second place.

It’s harsh on an Argentina side that has coasted through World Cup qualifying and smashed rivals Brazil 4-1 in the process. The World Cup holder hasn’t done a lot to suggest it has gotten weaker since 2022. Lionel Messi has aged and Ángel Di María has retired but much of the rest of this Argentina squad has improved and talents like Thiago Almada and Nico Paz have emerged.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with his teammates after scoring the fifth goal of his team during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Bolivia at Estadio Mas Monumental Antonio Vespucio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 15, 2024. (Photo by Daiana Panza/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Argentina was by far the best team in South American qualifying, finishing nine points clear at the top of the table despite a final round defeat to second place Ecuador. Knowing the passion and team spirit in that dressing room, if anything this drop in the rankings will only be used as motivation by the 2024 Copa America champion.

Brazil Drops To Sixth Place

Brazil drops from fifth to sixth place in the rankings, swapping places with Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal.

Brazil is now ranked sixth on the planet, but only ranked fifth in the continent of South America during qualifying. Brazil has only won three of its last eight matches, including a draw with Venezuela and a defeat to Bolivia. Sixth place might be a generous ranking for a Brazil side that has struggled for form for years now.

Brazil’s Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti talks with defender Gabriel Magalhaes during a training season in Teresopolis, Rio de Janeiro State, Brazil on September 8, 2025, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier football match against Bolivia on September 9 at the Municipal Stadium El Alto in El Alto, La Paz department. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP) (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Brazil is looking for a first World Cup title since 2002. New manager Carlo Ancelotti has had incredible success at club level but can that magic translate into Brazilian silverware on the international stage?

The South American Challengers Move Up

The other four South American nations that have achieved qualification for the FIFA 2026 World Cup have all moved up in the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Ecuador, who finished second in qualifying, jumped from 25th to 24th in the ranking, and Colombia, who finished a point behind Ecuador and also reached the Copa America 2024 final, moved up one spot into 13th position.

BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA – NOVEMBER 19: Jhon Córdoba of Colombia competes for the ball with Piero Hincapie and Willian Pacho of Ecuador during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Colombia and Ecuador at Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium on November 19, 2024 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Uruguay leapfrogged the United States by moving from 16th to 15th in the ranking, but the biggest mover was Paraguay who shot up six places into 37th. It’s the least Paraguay deserved after finishing qualifying level on points with Colombia, Uruguay and Brazil.

The subtle moves up and down the ranking might not perturb the players of these national teams too much, but they do give us some intriguing indications. Argentina and Brazil are amongst the top contenders to lift the World Cup, and the other four nations have all improved in the last few years and should pose a bigger threat to their European opponents next summer.

ASUNCION, PARAGUAY – JUNE 05: Gustavo Gomez of Paraguay and Rodrigo Aguirre of Uruguay battle for the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Paraguay and Uruguay at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on June 05, 2025 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images)

Getty Images

