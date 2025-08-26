Arichain Taps CGPT.Fun to Innovate Web3 by Merging Memecoins and AI on BNB Chain

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/26 17:30
FUNToken
FUN$0.009462+0.63%
Binance Coin
BNB$843.2-1.10%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1175-1.59%
ChainGPT
CGPT$0.087693-2.47%
bnb478358345 main

Arichain, a multi-dimensional L1 chain, has partnered with CGPTDotFun, the 1st combined platform for memecoin launching and AI Agents. The key objective of this partnership is to advance Web3 innovation by increasing engagement with blockchain and AI technologies.

 As revealed in Arichain’s official social media announcement, the development is anticipated to improve the integration of memecoin creation and AI Agents. Hence, this underscores a notable move in streamlining on-chain innovation apart from decreasing barriers for worldwide adoption.

Arichain and CGPTDotFun to Streamline Web3 Innovation by Memecoin and AI Agents

In collaboration with cgptdotfun, Arichain endeavors to merge the AI Agents and memecoin developments to drive Web3 advancement. In this respect, CGPT.Fun has gained considerable recognition as a landmark entity that enables the launch of memecoins, hybrid projects, or AI Agents seamlessly. Additionally, it does not impose any coding requirements, upfront costs, or gatekeeping hindrances to benefit users by minimizing complexity.

Keeping this in view, the partnership between Arichain and cgptdotfun enhances possibilities dealing with AI-driven blockchain utilities. Simultaneously, by using the scalability of BNB Chain, the partnership attempts to establish a unique environment, marked by the intersection of utility and creativity.

What to Expect from Partnership for Developers?

Developers and consumers can leverage next-gen AI Agents for the execution of blockchain tasks and integration with meme-led communities to bolster network effects. This makes the collaboration a noteworthy landmark in widening the dApp boundaries.

According to Arichain, the partnership also supports developers by merging its blockchain expertise and the memecoin and hybrid AI framework of CGPT.Fun. Thus, the developers can prioritize utility and creativity instead of struggling with technical hurdles.

Overall, this makes project deployment faster while also leading toward the development of wholly new dApp categories, fueling the BNB Chain ecosystem’s innovation in the long run.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Hedera Hashgraph token crashed and formed a death cross pattern, signaling more downside in the near term. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price tumbled to a low of $0.1450, its lowest level since April 9, and 35% below its highest level in…
NEAR
NEAR$2.431-2.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10046+0.37%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21471-1.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 02:45
Share
Bitpanda Co-founder: We are actively evaluating IPO plans, but will not list in London

Bitpanda Co-founder: We are actively evaluating IPO plans, but will not list in London

PANews reported on August 26th that Eric Demuth, co-founder of the crypto exchange Bitpanda, told the Financial Times that while Bitpanda is actively evaluating IPO plans, it "will not be listing in London." Instead, the company is considering listings in Frankfurt or New York, but has not yet set a specific timeline. Demuth stated, "Right now, the London Stock Exchange isn't performing very well from a liquidity perspective. I hope things will improve, but I think it's going to struggle for the next few years." He noted that several companies, including the British fintech company Wise, have already moved their primary listings overseas or are in the process of doing so to attract more investors. The UK is facing its worst IPO drought in decades. Funding from London IPOs fell to a 30-year low in the first half of this year, raising concerns about its ability to compete with other global financial centers. The UK's crypto policy has also been widely criticized. In June, analysts at the independent think tank OMFIF argued that the UK had squandered its first-mover advantage in distributed ledger finance.
Threshold
T$0.01594-3.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10046+0.37%
THINK Token
THINK$0.0204-11.99%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 17:38
Share
Orderly proposes to use 60% of net transaction fees for ORDER repurchase and adjust the reward mechanism

Orderly proposes to use 60% of net transaction fees for ORDER repurchase and adjust the reward mechanism

PANews reported on August 26 that according to Orderly Community Proposal #2, the project plans to use up to 60% of the net transaction fees for regular repurchases of ORDER tokens, and allocate them into two parts: 50% will be rewarded to stakers in the form of esORDER (unlocked linearly over 3 months), and 50% will be deposited into the community governance wallet, and its use will be determined through subsequent governance (such as destruction, liquidity guidance, or incentives). In addition, the existing USDC-based staking reward system will be replaced, allowing stakers to claim their existing USDC funds and retain their equity. At the same time, the VALOR mechanism will be adjusted to be linked to esORDER rewards, ensuring that stakers' equity is preserved during the transition.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998-0.02%
FORM
FORM$3.5031+3.38%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.158-8.40%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 16:46
Share

Trending News

More

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Bitpanda Co-founder: We are actively evaluating IPO plans, but will not list in London

Orderly proposes to use 60% of net transaction fees for ORDER repurchase and adjust the reward mechanism

Bitcoin trapped between small hodlers accumulation and massive whales sales

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose