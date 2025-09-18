ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

ArtGis Finance, a DeFi platform, announced a strategic partnership with MetaXR, a virtual reality network. With this partnership, ArtGis combined MetaXR’s virtual reality infrastructure with its DeFi trading network to advance its digital assets’ access, enhance its customer experience, and improve the blockchain space.

ArtGis Finance is a decentralized platform that uses blockchain and powerful technologies like AI to connect DeFi and traditional finance, enabling seamless settlement of digital assets. On the other hand, MetaXR is a crypto-powered XR (extended reality) protocol that blends blockchain with immersive virtual, augmented, and mixed reality technologies to run a metaverse space.

ArtGis Widens its DeFi Services to Metaverse Communities using MetaXR Technology  

The core of the partnership involves the integration of MetaXR’s AR and metaverse technologies in ArtGis Finance’s ecosystem, a move that enabled ArtGis to accomplish an essential achievement towards elevating its tokens as advanced DeFi digital assets. Through this partnership, ArtGis assets will play a crucial role in enabling commerce and trading activities in the metaverse environment.

Meta XR network operates a decentralized metaverse environment where people connect, own virtual assets, and engage in various activities. As a result of this collaboration, ArtGis’ DeFi platform helps MetaXR’s metaverse network develop multi-chain and cross-chain bridges across decentralized finance ecosystems. Furthermore, this alliance enables ArtGis customers to interact with the metaverse landscape and make money by engaging with diverse activities within the virtual space. With this strategic approach, ArtGis advances its network’s accessibility and reliability by exposing its users to greater Web3 ecosystems and opportunities.     

ArtGis and MetaXR: Dedicated To Developing Web3 Capability

The collaboration between ArtGis and MetaXR functions as an important catalyst for the advancement of the Web3 landscape. Since its launch in 2019, ArtGis has made several strategic partnerships aiming to redefine the global movement of digital assets. It’s today’s coordination with MetaXR enables it to further fulfil this commitment.

As its DeFi platform continues to progress, this partnership shows ArtGis’ dedication to acquiring more models and immersive technologies to develop its network’s proficiencies and user experience. Based on its operations, MetaXR continues to build innovative blockchain, AR, VR, and related immersive solutions. This alliance highlights its capabilities and commitment to help ArtGis execute on its mission.

The post American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: American Bitcoin (ABTC) surged nearly 85% on its Nasdaq debut, briefly reaching a $5B valuation. The Trump family, alongside Hut 8 Mining, controls 98% of the newly merged crypto-mining entity. Eric Trump called Bitcoin “modern-day gold,” predicting it could reach $1 million per coin. American Bitcoin, a fast-rising crypto mining firm with strong political and institutional backing, has officially entered Wall Street. After merging with Gryphon Digital Mining, the company made its Nasdaq debut under the ticker ABTC, instantly drawing global attention to both its stock performance and its bold vision for Bitcoin’s future. Read More: Trump-Backed Crypto Firm Eyes Asia for Bold Bitcoin Expansion Nasdaq Debut: An Explosive First Day ABTC’s first day of trading proved as dramatic as expected. Shares surged almost 85% at the open, touching a peak of $14 before settling at lower levels by the close. That initial spike valued the company around $5 billion, positioning it as one of 2025’s most-watched listings. At the last session, ABTC has been trading at $7.28 per share, which is a small positive 2.97% per day. Although the price has decelerated since opening highs, analysts note that the company has been off to a strong start and early investor activity is a hard-to-find feat in a newly-launched crypto mining business. According to market watchers, the listing comes at a time of new momentum in the digital asset markets. With Bitcoin trading above $110,000 this quarter, American Bitcoin’s entry comes at a time when both institutional investors and retail traders are showing heightened interest in exposure to Bitcoin-linked equities. Ownership Structure: Trump Family and Hut 8 at the Helm Its management and ownership set up has increased the visibility of the company. The Trump family and the Canadian mining giant Hut 8 Mining jointly own 98 percent…
Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
