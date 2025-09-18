ASIC Eases Licensing Rules for Stablecoin Distributors in Australia

By: Coincentral
2025/09/18 20:01
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12646-0.69%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00587+0.17%

TLDR

  • ASIC introduces a class exemption for stablecoin distributors in Australia.
  • Intermediaries can now distribute fiat-pegged stablecoins without additional licensing requirements.
  • The exemption applies to firms overseen by Australian Financial Services.
  • Distributors must provide a Product Disclosure Statement to retail clients.
  • ASIC’s decision helps simplify the distribution process ahead of future legislation.

Australia’s Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has introduced a new class exemption for stablecoin distributors. This move eliminates the need for separate regulatory approvals for intermediaries handling fiat-pegged stablecoins. ASIC’s decision marks a major shift in the nation’s approach to crypto regulations.

ASIC Eases Licensing for Stablecoin Distributors

ASIC’s new measure will apply to intermediaries, including crypto exchanges and brokers. These entities can now distribute stablecoins without holding additional licenses. This exemption will significantly reduce licensing barriers for those operating in the crypto space. The move targets firms overseen by Australian Financial Services (AFS). They can now offer fiat-backed stablecoins without a separate market or clearing license. The new relief will be effective once it registers on the Federal Register of Legislation.

ASIC’s approach aims to facilitate the distribution of stablecoins ahead of the broader national legislation. It also highlights the commission’s commitment to consumer protection while easing regulatory hurdles. In ASIC’s notice, the regulator confirmed that this exemption would expire on June 1, 2028.

Stablecoin Distribution Exemption Instrument

Under the Stablecoin Distribution Exemption Instrument, distributors can operate without specific licensing. This applies to stablecoins issued by AFS-licensed entities. Distributors must provide retail clients with the issuer’s Product Disclosure Statement. ASIC initially listed Catena Digital Pty Ltd and its AUDMA stablecoin as the first “Named Stablecoin.”

ASIC indicated that it may extend the rule to other stablecoin issuers once they secure AFS licenses. This exemption will act as a bridge to forthcoming stablecoin legislation. It provides clearer paths for stablecoin distribution as new laws come into effect in 2025.

ASIC’s move aligns with global trends in stablecoin regulation. Countries like the U.S. have introduced stablecoin oversight frameworks, with the GENIUS Act. Other regions, such as Hong Kong and China, are also developing similar regulations for digital assets. In Australia, this new exemption sets the stage for future national stablecoin and digital asset platform policies.

The post ASIC Eases Licensing Rules for Stablecoin Distributors in Australia appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has announced regulatory relief for stablecoin intermediaries.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 17:40
Share
The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

PANews reported on September 18 that the Bank of England kept its policy interest rate unchanged at 4.00%, in line with market expectations. Seven voters voted to keep the rate unchanged, while two voted to cut it.
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000408+25.53%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08537-1.05%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 19:01
Share
Fintech Is Leveling the Playing Field in Trading, Says Zak Westphal

Fintech Is Leveling the Playing Field in Trading, Says Zak Westphal

The post Fintech Is Leveling the Playing Field in Trading, Says Zak Westphal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The trading world was once divided into two groups: those with access to high-powered data and those without.  As you might have guessed, it was the major institutions (like Wall Street) that had a monopoly on the tools, data access, and speed. This left retail traders fighting to keep up. This gap is closing rapidly, and the main reason is the introduction of new technology and platforms entering the fold. Zak Westphal has been at the forefront of this transformation. While Co-Founding StocksToTrade, he has been a big part of empowering everyday traders to gain access to the real-time information and algorithmic systems that have long provided Wall Street with its edge. We spoke with him about how fintech is reshaping the landscape and what it really means for retail traders today. Fintech has changed everything from banking to payments. In your opinion, what has been its greatest impact on the world of trading? For me, it’s all about access. When I began my trading career, institutions had a significant advantage, even more pronounced than it is now. They had direct feeds of data, algorithmic systems, and research teams monitoring information right around the clock. Retail traders, on the other hand, had slower information and pretty basic tools in comparison.  Fintech has substantially changed the game. Today, a retail trader from home can access real-time market data, scan thousands of stocks in mere seconds, and utilize algorithmic tools that were once only available to hedge funds. I can’t think of a time when the access for everyday traders has been as accessible as it is today. That doesn’t mean the advantages are gone, because Wall Street still has resources that individuals simply can’t have. However, there is now an opportunity for everyday traders actually to compete. And that is a…
Threshold
T$0.01737+4.07%
RealLink
REAL$0.06542+2.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08859+1.57%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 17:14
Share

Trending News

More

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

Fintech Is Leveling the Playing Field in Trading, Says Zak Westphal

Koscom Pursues Korean Won Stablecoin with 5 Trademark Applications

Pepeto Attracts Capital As Early Shiba Inu And Pepe Investors Hunt Big Gains And The Next 100x Story