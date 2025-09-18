ASIC Grants Stablecoin Distributors Regulatory Exemption in Australia

2025/09/18
Key Points:ASIC grants class relief for stablecoin intermediaries.Streamlines regulatory compliance for industry intermediaries.Potential for increased institutional stablecoin activity. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) granted a regulatory exemption on September 18 for stablecoin intermediaries, allowing distribution without separate financial services licenses within Australia. This exemption provides regulatory clarity, reducing compliance costs, and potentially increasing institutional stablecoin activity under AFS-licensed issuers, signaling upcoming broader reforms in Australia’s digital asset space. ASIC Exempts Stablecoin Providers from Additional Licensing ASIC has provided class exemption for stablecoin intermediaries, allowing them to distribute cryptocurrencies issued by licensed Australian institutions without needing separate financial services licenses. This measure helps address Australia’s regulatory challenges in the stablecoin sector. Intermediaries can now distribute stablecoins through licensed channels without additional AFS licenses, lowering operational barriers. The relief maintains issuer liability while mandating product disclosure to ensure transparency in the market. “The first-of-its-kind relief exempts intermediaries from the requirement to hold separate AFS, Australian market, or clearing and settlement facility licences when providing services related to stablecoins issued by an AFS licensee.” — ASIC Official Statement, Australian Securities and Investments CommissionBlockchain APAC CEO Steve Vallas described this move as a temporary transition toward broader reforms. Official reports emphasize that the exemption does not alter stablecoin classification as financial products. Potential Market Reforms and Global Impact Did you know? Australia’s decision marks its first major regulatory shift to boost stablecoin market efficiency while retaining oversight on financial offerings. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,590.38, with a market cap of formatNumber(554077831078, 2) and 13.53% market dominance. Recent data from CoinMarketCap indicates a 2.25% price increase in 24 hours and an 82.78% rise over the past 90 days. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:36 UTC on September 18, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team posits that this exemption may lead to increased liquidity and innovation in the stablecoin market, potentially influencing global regulatory approaches. The initiative could promote a more inclusive financial ecosystem in Australia. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

