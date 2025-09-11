Aster launches $ASTER airdrop eligibility query page, over 137,000 wallets meet the requirements

PANews reported on September 11th that Aster has launched the $ASTER airdrop eligibility checker. Over 137,000 wallets are eligible. Users must meet points or community activity requirements and log in to their wallet on the day of the Token Generation Event (TGE) to claim their airdrops, free of charge.
According to previous news, Aster will airdrop 7.04 million ASTER tokens to users in the TGE on September 17 .
