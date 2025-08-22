Australian Crypto-Backed Loan Provider Secures $5.14 Million in Series A to Drive Global Expansion

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/22 16:30
Block Earner announced on August 18 that it has raised $5.14 million in a Series A funding round led by CMCC Global’s Titan Fund, with support from King River Capital.

Australia’s First Bitcoin-Backed Home Loan

Australian provider of crypto-backed loans, Block Earner, announced on Aug. 18 that it had successfully closed a $5.14million (A$8 million) Series A funding round led by CMCC Global’s Titan Fund, with participation from King River Capital. The capital injection will fuel the company’s domestic growth and support its early-stage expansion into international markets.

This latest round brings the lender’s total funding to $9.63 million, following a $4.5 million seed round in 2022 backed by global investors including Framework Ventures and Coinbase Ventures. The successful capital raise comes just weeks after Block Earner launched what has been described as Australia’s first bitcoin-backed home loan.

This product, which has already attracted more than $257 million in mortgage demand, allows borrowers to use bitcoin as collateral for deposit financing, enabling entry into the property market without liquidating their crypto holdings. Block Earner CEO and co-founder Charlie Karaboga emphasized the broader vision behind the company’s offerings:

“Crypto can no longer be considered a trend. Its performance over time has shown that crypto should be treated like any other asset class. At Block Earner, we build innovative products to help investors use their crypto in the same way they would use their other assets.”

Karaboga added that this service enables crypto holders in Australia to access billions of dollars in value without having to sell their assets.

With more than 4 million Australians reportedly holding more than $50 billion in cryptocurrency assets, there is a growing demand for regulated, high-utility products that integrate traditional finance with blockchain technology. Block Earner insists it is strategically positioned to meet this demand through its innovative crypto-backed credit products.

Meanwhile, James Coombes, Chief Commercial Officer, noted: “Since launching in 2021, we’ve seen consistent growth. Our customers want a seamless, trusted platform to manage digital assets, access global DeFi products, and put their crypto to work with ease and transparency.”

Investor confidence in Block Earner’s model was echoed by CMCC Global’s Shiau Sin Yen, who praised the company’s blend of compliance, usability, and innovation. “Their infrastructure is poised to power the next wave of regulated digital asset adoption,” he said.

King River Capital’s Zeb Rice added: “Block Earner is pioneering the integration of digital assets into everyday financial services. Their commitment to compliance and user-centric design aligns with our vision for blockchain-powered financial solutions.”

