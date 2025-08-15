Avenir Group retains top spot in Asian Bitcoin ETF institutional holdings, exceeding $1 billion

PANews reported on August 15th that the latest SEC filings reveal that Avenir Group, founded by Li Lin, held 16,558,663 shares of BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) as of June 30, 2025, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.01 billion, continuing to rank first among Asian institutional investors. The group leads the market with its Bitcoin interest-earning strategy and is actively developing real asset tokenization (RWA) and Web3 financial infrastructure, promoting the integration of traditional finance and digital assets.

