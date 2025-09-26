The post BAPPS and punks with Richard Boase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Tech > BAPPS and punks with Richard Boase Bitcoin entrepreneur and developer Richard Boase joined Kurt Wuckert Jr. on the CoinGeek Weekly Livetsream, where he talked about all the different applications he’s been working on, how they utilize hashing and timestamping, and why that’s important for the world. title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””> What are BAPPS? For a long time now, Wuckert has been preaching the message that we need to build apps on BSV to make it valuable. Clearly, one entrepreneur got the memo—Richard Boase. Boase showcases half a dozen BAPPS (Bitcoin apps) on the show, including non-fungible token (NFT)-based games, funky apps like Ninja Punk Girls, and a whole suite of Bitcoin-based office tools. Boase demonstrates how some of these apps work, giving a high-level overview of them. He also mentions that he wants to enable entrepreneurs to upload NFT videos easily. He even has some artificial intelligence (AI) tools planned to make generating the artwork simpler. Many apps have leaderboards and AI agents with their social media accounts and shares—they pay inventors with stablecoins. He’s utilizing some of the most popular AI agent models online and tweaking them to be Bitcoin-friendly. Bitcoin Office Boase says he was in Kenya back in the day when he realized students of some education programs needed a way to hash what they were creating to the blockchain for a small fee, which would in turn allow them to charge for access. Thus, he created Bitcoin Writer to create NFTs for text, music, and other media formats. Bitcoin Spreadsheet allows us to take snapshots of files over time and write them to the BSV blockchain. Along with office tools, Boase envisions a Bitcoin app store, chat client, domain service, notary… The post BAPPS and punks with Richard Boase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Tech > BAPPS and punks with Richard Boase Bitcoin entrepreneur and developer Richard Boase joined Kurt Wuckert Jr. on the CoinGeek Weekly Livetsream, where he talked about all the different applications he’s been working on, how they utilize hashing and timestamping, and why that’s important for the world. title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””> What are BAPPS? For a long time now, Wuckert has been preaching the message that we need to build apps on BSV to make it valuable. Clearly, one entrepreneur got the memo—Richard Boase. Boase showcases half a dozen BAPPS (Bitcoin apps) on the show, including non-fungible token (NFT)-based games, funky apps like Ninja Punk Girls, and a whole suite of Bitcoin-based office tools. Boase demonstrates how some of these apps work, giving a high-level overview of them. He also mentions that he wants to enable entrepreneurs to upload NFT videos easily. He even has some artificial intelligence (AI) tools planned to make generating the artwork simpler. Many apps have leaderboards and AI agents with their social media accounts and shares—they pay inventors with stablecoins. He’s utilizing some of the most popular AI agent models online and tweaking them to be Bitcoin-friendly. Bitcoin Office Boase says he was in Kenya back in the day when he realized students of some education programs needed a way to hash what they were creating to the blockchain for a small fee, which would in turn allow them to charge for access. Thus, he created Bitcoin Writer to create NFTs for text, music, and other media formats. Bitcoin Spreadsheet allows us to take snapshots of files over time and write them to the BSV blockchain. Along with office tools, Boase envisions a Bitcoin app store, chat client, domain service, notary…

BAPPS and punks with Richard Boase

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 21:01
Bitcoin entrepreneur and developer Richard Boase joined Kurt Wuckert Jr. on the CoinGeek Weekly Livetsream, where he talked about all the different applications he’s been working on, how they utilize hashing and timestamping, and why that’s important for the world.

title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0″ allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen="">

What are BAPPS?

For a long time now, Wuckert has been preaching the message that we need to build apps on BSV to make it valuable. Clearly, one entrepreneur got the memo—Richard Boase.

Boase showcases half a dozen BAPPS (Bitcoin apps) on the show, including non-fungible token (NFT)-based games, funky apps like Ninja Punk Girls, and a whole suite of Bitcoin-based office tools.

Boase demonstrates how some of these apps work, giving a high-level overview of them. He also mentions that he wants to enable entrepreneurs to upload NFT videos easily. He even has some artificial intelligence (AI) tools planned to make generating the artwork simpler.

Many apps have leaderboards and AI agents with their social media accounts and shares—they pay inventors with stablecoins. He’s utilizing some of the most popular AI agent models online and tweaking them to be Bitcoin-friendly.

Bitcoin Office

Boase says he was in Kenya back in the day when he realized students of some education programs needed a way to hash what they were creating to the blockchain for a small fee, which would in turn allow them to charge for access.

Thus, he created Bitcoin Writer to create NFTs for text, music, and other media formats. Bitcoin Spreadsheet allows us to take snapshots of files over time and write them to the BSV blockchain. Along with office tools, Boase envisions a Bitcoin app store, chat client, domain service, notary service, and more. When we scale, we can have all of these and so much more, he says.

Outlining the idea behind Bitcoin email, Boase stated how handy it would be to have a service like this that kept verifiable time-stamped records of every email sent and received.

Boase emphasizes that the blockchain needs to sit behind the popular apps, utilizing the blockchains timestamping mechanism without requiring people to switch away from their favorite services.

When such an email service is used widely, it’s possible to implement all kinds of stamps and features so that only the authorized people can open it, for example. In any case, there would be verifiable records as to who opened what and when.

To learn more about Bitcoin apps, how a scalable public blockchain can change the world, and why it matters, watch the livestream episode here.

Watch: Developers can propel the BSV blockchain forward

title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0″ allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen="">

Source: https://coingeek.com/bapps-and-punks-with-richard-boase-video/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
