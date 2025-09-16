Base explores native token, unveils Solana bridge at BaseCamp 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 15:23
Threshold
T$0.01679+1.57%
RealLink
REAL$0.06314-0.11%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.13885+594.25%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.366-2.13%
Movement
MOVE$0.1258+0.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01363-1.58%

Coinbase’s layer-2 network Base may soon launch a native token, creator Jesse Pollak said at the BaseCamp event.

According to Base, the new token could support decentralization and expand opportunities for builders and creators. “We’re in the early phases of our exploration, and don’t have any specifics to share around timing, design, or governance,” the network said Monday.

Base is a layer-2 blockchain built on Ethereum and incubated by Coinbase. It processes transactions offchain before settling them on Ethereum.

Launched in 2023, the network has become the most widely used Ethereum layer-2 blockchain, with data from Token Terminal showing about 20.8 million monthly active addresses over the past 12 months.

Ethereum layer-2 monthly active addresses. Source: Token Terminal

Speaking at the BaseCamp event, Pollak also announced the launch of an open-source bridge to Solana, allowing users to move assets between the two chains and enabling developers to tap into a broader liquidity pool.

Pollak said Base was designed to be a “bridge, not an island,” adding that the goal is to strengthen the entire ecosystem by making it open and interoperable. “For a better global economy to work, we need it to be interoperable and connected.”

Base outlines why it’s now considering a token

Base’s move to explore a native token marks a shift from previous statements. As recently as November 2024, Pollak said in an X thread, where he praised Hyperliquid for prioritizing product development over token incentives, that there were no plans for a Base network token.

“We are focused on building. And we want to solve real problems that let you build better,” Pollak wrote.

Source: Jesse Pollak

However, the potential Base token appears to be an evolution of the network rather than a flip-flop.

“Initially, considering launching a token wasn’t a priority for us, because we felt we needed to focus on the core product first,” a spokesperson for Base told Cointelegraph. 

“Now that we’ve achieved sub-second, sub-cent transactions and expanded into an open stack, we’re exploring a network token to further decentralize and make the ecosystem more open, accessible, and community-driven,” Base said.

The spokesperson also linked token issuance to its decentralization goals. “Base is for everyone, and a network token could help more people take part in Base’s onchain economy.”

Magazine: Coinbase hack shows the law probably won’t protect you — Here’s why

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/base-launch-native-token-solana-basecamp-2025?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Forward Industries Chairman: Company Won't Stop After Raising $1.65 Billion

Forward Industries Chairman: Company Won't Stop After Raising $1.65 Billion

PANews reported on September 16 that Kyle Samani, co-founder of Multicoin and chairman of the board of Forward Industries (FORD), discussed the possibility of the treasury continuing to raise funds during a ThreadGuy podcast. Kyle Samani said, "I've done so much work, not just to raise $1.65 billion and then stop there. My ideas are much bigger." Earlier on September 11, Forward Industries completed a $1.65 billion private placement to advance Solana’s financial strategy.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.12222-6.96%
Threshold
T$0.0168+1.94%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002445+1.36%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 14:54
Share
Bitcoin Is Not Topping—It’s Coiling

Bitcoin Is Not Topping—It’s Coiling

CBBI 75, MVRV Healthy, Miners Calm: Why the Data Says $200K Is Still in PlayContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Notcoin
NOT$0.001871+0.42%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003059-3.59%
Share
Medium2025/09/16 15:28
Share
PA Chart | 7 Base App Integration Projects Not Yet Launched on Coinbase

PA Chart | 7 Base App Integration Projects Not Yet Launched on Coinbase

On September 15th, Base announced it was exploring the issuance of a native token, sparking significant market interest and a surge in the overall ecosystem. Projects integrated with the Base App have performed particularly well. Since the invitation-only beta launch in July 2025, the waiting list has exceeded one million, and Base has gradually integrated various crypto projects and features, focusing on social, DeFi, gaming, and content creation. PANews has compiled a list of seven projects that have yet to list on Coinbase. Among them, Noice shows strong growth potential in the near term due to expectations of listing, but its overall market capitalization remains in its early stages.
NEAR
NEAR$2.683+2.28%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001735+3.76%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01361-0.94%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 15:13
Share

Trending News

More

Forward Industries Chairman: Company Won't Stop After Raising $1.65 Billion

Bitcoin Is Not Topping—It’s Coiling

PA Chart | 7 Base App Integration Projects Not Yet Launched on Coinbase

Social media platform Stocktwits announces Polymarket as its official prediction market partner

Huang Licheng's 5x leveraged long position in $PUMP has generated a floating profit of over $300,000 USD