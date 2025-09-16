Base launches Solana bridge

Key Takeaways
- Base announced a new bridge connecting Solana and Base networks.
- The bridge allows users to transfer digital assets between Solana (a standalone blockchain) and Base (an Ethereum layer 2 operated by Coinbase).
Base launched a bridge connecting Solana and Base networks today.
Coinbase’s Ethereum layer 2 network announced the new infrastructure on social media, calling it “a new bridge” between the two blockchain networks. The bridge enables users to transfer digital assets between Solana and Base, Coinbase’s Ethereum layer 2 network.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/coinbase-launches-solana-base-bridge/