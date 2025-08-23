Bayern Munich Renew Long-Term Partnership With Deutsche Telekom

Bayern Munich has renewed its long standing partnership with Deutsche Telekom until 2032. (Photo by F. Noever/FC Bayern via Getty Images) FC Bayern via Getty Images

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have renewed its partnership with Deutsche Telekom until the summer of 2032. The German telecommunication company has been Bayern Munich’s jersey sponsor and main partner since 2002.

“The ‘T’ on our chest symbolises tradition, team spirit and numerous shared titles,” Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said in a club statement. “This partnership is one of the most enduring in the Bundesliga and a prime example of credibility in professional sport. It has given us stability for over 20 years; we share values such as cooperation, growth, and innovative spirit, and we are very much looking forward to continuing to bring these values to life in the future.”

Indeed, since the start of the partnership, Bayern Munich has won 17 of its 34 German championships and ten German Cups. The Rekordmeister also won the Champions League in 2013 and in 2020.

With 410,000 members, Bayern Munich has also grown to become the largest membership-based sports club on the planet. “Our club stands for values such as consistency, reliability, and loyalty, which are also reflected in its partnerships,” president Herbert Hainer said. “Stability is an absolute competitive advantage. Especially in the fast-paced world of professional sport and in today’s world, reliable partnerships create the basis for sustainable sporting and economic development. We are heading towards 30 years side by side – that says it all.”

The Bayern jersey with the big T has become synonymous with success as Germany’s biggest club has raced from title to title. “Our collaboration has grown for more than 20 years and is more than a classic sponsorship and the ‘T’ on players’ chests,” SVP global part strategic projects and marketing partnership at Deutsche Telekom, Michael Hagspihl, said. “It’s an example of a deep and sustainable partnership between two brands that ideally complement each other. Together, we are setting new trends in the areas of technology, innovation, and social engagement.”

The Deutsche Telekom ‘T’ logo has been on Bayern Munich’s jerseys since 2002. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) Getty Images

What is the deal worth? According to a report by Süddeutsche Zeitung , the extended sponsorship deal is set to generate €60 million ($70 million) per year for Bayern Munich. The previous five-year contract, which was set to expire in 2027, was understood to be worth €50 million ($59 million) per season .

The new sponsorship deal is excellent news for Bayern Munich in the middle of what has been a difficult transfer window. After failing to sign Florian Wirtz and Nick Woltemade, Bayern has indicated that any future deals would be loan signings only.

“Because we’re cautious buyers,” Hainer said as part of a press conference held to announce the new deal with Telekom. “FC Bayern is known for its financial stability. We have a strong team and think we can cover that with a loan player. We agreed on that within the supervisory board. We have a very, very strong team.”