Behind the Scenes: Getting Listed on a Tier-1 CEX

By: Medium
2025/08/25 23:41

By Muhammad Abdulsalam — Growth Strategist

Photo by Kanchanara on Unsplash

Why Tier-1 Listings Are a Different Game Entirely

Everyone wants a Tier-1 listing.

But most founders have no idea what it actually takes.

It’s not about having the best product.
It’s not about hype.
And it’s definitely not about “manifesting” it on Twitter.

It’s about:

* Network
* Legal groundwork
* Volume strength
* Liquidity partners
* Narrative control
* …and a deep understanding of how market optics shape listing decisions.

Most Projects Get Stuck at the Door

You’ve probably heard it:

“We’re in talks with a top exchange…”
“Listing soon…”
“Paperwork almost done…”

But months go by and nothing drops.

Because truth is:
Tier-1s don’t list you just because you applied.
They list you because someone they trust vouches, and your project is structured to bring volume and visibility fast.

The Unspoken Checklist of Top Exchanges

They won’t tell you this publicly, but I’ve seen it from the inside.

Here’s what moves the needle:

✅ You’ve built a compelling story beyond “number go up”
✅ Strong compliance & tokenomics that don’t scream “rug”
✅ You’ve aligned early with a credible market maker
✅ Trading volume is real, sustained, and regionally diverse
✅ You’re on their radar through a warm intro, not a cold email
✅ You can commit to launch campaigns post-listing not ghost them after

My Work Happens Before the Public Ever Sees the Logo Drop

I don’t do fluff.
I’m not promising listings.

But behind the scenes, I work with select projects to:

* Refine their positioning so they look serious -not desperate
* Connect them with vetted market makers who’ve done this before
* Align their backend (compliance, docs, cap table) with what CEXs want
* Warm intros to the right ecosystem people not sales desks

You don’t game a Tier-1.
You engineer demand around your project until the listing becomes mutual value.

What Doesn’t Work (No Matter How Good the Tech Is)

* Cold DMs to CEXs with no clear market narrative
* Begging community to tag exchanges under every post
* Tokenomics that scream pump/dump
* Volume that disappears after two weeks
* Zero campaign plan for post-listing momentum

Exchanges don’t just want your token.
They want reasons your token will drive traffic, fees, and visibility.

A Tier-1 Listing Shouldn’t Be a Lucky Break

It should be the next logical step in a playbook you’ve already started running.

Because when you’re really building momentum
listings don’t change your trajectory,
they amplify it.

👋 DM open if you’re close to ready, not just hoping to be.

Let’s make sure you walk into the room already holding leverage.

Behind the Scenes: Getting Listed on a Tier-1 CEX was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

