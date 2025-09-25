BeMine Introduces PAWĀ-Backed Mining Contracts Ahead of Global Token Listing

BeMine, an international crypto mining provider, has unveiled a new product in anticipation of the upcoming global listing of its native PAWĀ token. The company is launching mining contracts that guarantee a 100% deposit refund in PAWĀ, positioning the token as a central utility element within its ecosystem.

The initiative comes at a time when the cloud mining industry is entering a new growth phase. According to ReportPrime, the cloud mining service market at $105 million in 2024, with projections to reach $147.75 million by 2031. Broader cryptocurrency mining revenues are forecasted to surpass $4.5 billion by 2032, growing at an annualized rate of 11–12%, Consegic Business Intelligence reports. AInvest also highlights that in Q1 2025, adoption of cloud mining services increased by nearly 45% year-over-year, largely driven by institutional investors and the rise of tokenized service models.Against this backdrop, BeMine aims to stand out by directly linking mining products to the PAWĀ token. Customers purchasing new contracts (mining packages) will receive their initial deposit back in PAWĀ, while also gaining access to token-based perks such as discounts, rewards, and priority access to new mining capacities. During the launch phase, these mining packages are available at a 30% discount, creating an attractive entry point for both new and experienced miners. This mechanism is designed to create a sustainable cycle: mining activity fuels demand for PAWĀ, and PAWĀ’s liquidity growth supports further adoption of BeMine’s services.

The upcoming global listing of PAWĀ is expected to significantly expand its accessibility, enabling holders to seamlessly trade and integrate the token into both CeFi and DeFi ecosystems. By embedding the token deeper into its product line, BeMine positions the token not only as a tradable asset, but as a functional tool within a growing service-driven market.



“Cloud mining has always been about lowering entry barriers,” said a BeMine spokesperson. “By refunding deposits in PAWĀ, we’re not only adding utility to the token but also aligning incentives between users, the platform, and the broader market.”

BeMine has long worked to make mining accessible worldwide without the complexity of hardware ownership. The introduction of PAWĀ-backed contracts marks the next step in merging tokenomics with real infrastructure — reflecting broader industry trends where digital assets move beyond speculation into practical, service-driven ecosystems.

As the listing date for PAWĀ approaches, BeMine is preparing additional announcements about new features and token-driven benefits, signaling further expansion of its ecosystem in the months ahead.