Best AI Coins: Analyst Debunks Bitcoin Q4 Peak as DeepSnitch AI Pushes $200k Milestone

Bitcoin is once again at the center of debate as analysts question long-held assumptions about cycle tops. With BTC trading above $110,000, many market watchers still expect a peak before the end of 2025. Apparently, they expect it to follow patterns from previous halving cycles. Yet critics say these projections lean too heavily on historical repetition, not statistical evidence.

This latest conversation has renewed interest in where smart money will flow next. While Bitcoin remains the market anchor, many traders are rotating capital into high-potential sectors like AI tokens. Usually, cryptocurrencies within the AI category offer more than just hype. They have the utility to back it up.

One key project is DeepSnitch AI, a presale that combines virality and AI utility. Alongside others, it could be one of the best AI coins to buy right now. State 1 of its presale is already live, raising over $189,000 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s Q4 peak debate

The idea that Bitcoin always tops out in the fourth quarter of its halving year has been treated almost like gospel by parts of the crypto community. However, an analyst known as PlanC pushed back against this view in a recent post on X, comparing it to flipping a coin three times and assuming the fourth outcome must be the same.

PlanC argued that the halving cycle is no longer the sole driver of Bitcoin price action, especially with the introduction of Bitcoin treasuries and US spot ETFs. Inflows from institutional funds, sovereign-level adoption, and derivatives expansion may now play bigger roles in BTC’s performance than the predictable four-year rhythm.

If true, this means the “Q4 peak” mindset could create a self-fulfilling prophecy rather than a statistically grounded market event. The implication for investors: don’t just wait for Bitcoin’s next big candle. The real opportunities may lie in altcoins in the AI sector, where the market is forecasted to triple by the end of the decade.

But for now, it is time to review the best AI coins to buy now, starting with DeepSnitch AI.

Best AI coins to buy now as Bitcoin’s Q4 peak debate continues

DeepSnitch AI (DSNT)

DeepSnitch AI has become one of the most talked-about presales in 2025, but not solely because of the catchy branding. Unlike most AI projects that promise vague infrastructure solutions, DeepSnitch AI delivers real trading utility today. Its suite of AI agents scans on-chain flows, detects scams, and compresses whale-level data into actionable insights for everyday traders.

Most retail traders lose money because they’re slow to move. Whales and insiders act before information reaches the news cycle. DeepSnitch solves this delay, providing alerts before the alpha decays. In a bull run, this difference could mean catching 10x rallies instead of chasing tops.

But it also plays a protective role. Every cycle, thousands of retail investors get rugged on shady contracts. DeepSnitch AI’s scam filter scans wallets and smart contracts to flag risks before users click “buy.” This utility makes it bear-proof, because traders need these protections whether markets are green or red.

And unlike majors such as TAO or ICP that already command multi-billion-dollar valuations, DeepSnitch AI is in early presale with a tiny cap. It has a favorable risk-reward profile, which means even small inflows can lead to massive gains.

With 30% of tokens allocated to marketing, DeepSnitch is also tapping into meme coin playbooks, but with a utility backbone. The FOMO is already trickling in, with DeepSnitch AI now on the verge of achieving its first huge milestone, nearly $200k raised in record time at only $0.01634.

Revox (REX)

Revox increased by nearly 10% in the last week, outperforming the market mostly because of its partnership with TradeOS. The collaboration will help unlock AI-to-AI composability, making decentralized applications more efficient in commerce and automation.

Despite the strong short-term rally, Revox’s outlook is mixed. Technicals show high volatility of more than 35%, with an RSI nearing overbought territory at 60. Analysts predict a potential 25% correction by October, pulling its price closer to $0.041.

Internet Computer (ICP)

Internet Computer continues to struggle with momentum despite being a well-known smart contract platform. Over the past week, it dropped by over 3%, underperforming both the crypto market and its smart contract peers.

At $4.73, ICP is trading below both its 50-day and 200-day SMAs, which explains the ongoing weakness. However, forecasts suggest a possible recovery to $5.21 by October 2025, which would represent an 8% growth from the current price. Still, market sentiment is currently bearish, with just 43% green days in the last month.

Final thoughts

The AI sector in the crypto market is attracting a lot of interest from investors, especially since it is predicted to triple in valuation over the next decade. DeepSnitch AI is what many take as one of the best AI coins. Unlike other AI projects, there’s hype around it, and it offers utility that everyone can use.

This is an opportunity that could provide the next 100x run of this cycle. Its presale is live, providing a low-risk, high-reward window that won’t stay open for long.

