Best Crypto Presales to Buy as SWIFT Tests Blockchain Payments with Ethereum Linea

A significant transformation for international payments is on the way thanks to the interbank messaging system SWIFT.

To the uninitiated, SWIFT is the backbone of the global financial messaging network, connecting more than 11,000 institutions across 200 countries.

If you’ve ever sent or received a cross-border payment, you’ve almost certainly come across SWIFT, whether it was your bank asking for it, providing it, or using it to match transactions.

Now, SWIFT has begun testing on-chain payments and messaging using Ethereum’s Layer-2 network Linea.

This game-changing project involves some of the biggest names in global banking, including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon.

One of the most transformational aspects of the trial is the use of a stablecoin-like token for interbank settlement.

Read on to learn more about SWIFT’s latest crypto endeavor, how it could revolutionize both crypto and traditional banking, and how you can make the most of this shift by buying the best crypto presales.

Why SWIFT’s Linea Partnership Signals Mainstream Adoption

As mentioned earlier, SWIFT’s blockchain experiment aims to dig deep into how it can be used for on-chain messaging and settlement functions, analyzing how the proposed stablecoin token could settle transactions directly on blockchain infrastructure.

And SWIFT doesn’t want to stop there; it also plans to extend this experiment, or the stablecoin’s role, into direct value transfer.

The goal is to reduce banks’ reliance on intermediaries and make the whole process of sending and receiving international payments more effortless, faster, and even cheaper.

It’s worth noting this isn’t SWIFT’s first rodeo with blockchain. Back in 2022, it partnered with Chainlink to test cross-chain communication solutions.

Combined with central banks and regulators worldwide exploring CBDCs and stablecoin frameworks, SWIFT’s latest move is a strong confirmation that global institutions are fully aware of what crypto and blockchain offer – and are eager to integrate it with the existing financial infrastructure.

It’s also important to mention why SWIFT selected Linea, an Ethereum Layer-2 network, specifically.

Linea leverages ZK roll-up technology, which stands out for its low cost and high throughput while still retaining Ethereum’s security. Oh, and it prioritizes data privacy, which is essential when dealing with international banks.

All in all, it’s crystal clear that crypto is gaining mainstream adoption. The real question, therefore, is how can you make the most of it as an investor? Low-cap altcoins, and especially presales, are the answer.

Given the current market turbulence, and the fact that SWIFT’s experiment will take several months to materialize, presales offer a unique advantage.

These tokens haven’t listed yet, meaning they’re shielded from current volatility, and once they do list, they’ll be ready to run alongside a hopefully clear bull market fueled by both fundamental and technical bullishness.

1. Snorter Token ($SNORT) – Powers an Easy-to-Use Telegram Trading Bot That Snipes Meme Coins

Meme coin trading is undoubtedly one of the most captivating aspects of crypto, and one that sees a lot of footfall too. That said, unfortunately, it’s not really a fair playing field.

Big-money players with advanced tools scoop up all the liquidity in newly listed tokens, keeping most of the profits for themselves. This leaves everyday traders with little to nothing.

Snorter Token ($SNORT), however, aims to change this dynamic and level the playing field for retail participants.

How? By letting them place buy, sell, limit, and stop orders in advance – and then executing those orders the moment liquidity kicks in.

Additionally, this Telegram-based trading bot is designed with newcomers in mind.

Everything from placing orders, to managing your portfolio, to even enabling the bot’s copy-trading function can be done simply by sending commands in the familiar Telegram chat.

Another standout feature of the bot is its security. Whether it’s a scammer trying to deceive you with a rug pull, a honeypot, or eat away at your genuine profits via complicated sandwich attacks, Snorter has your back.

Buying Snorter Token gives you front-row seats to the bot’s growth. According to our $SNORT price prediction, the token could hit $0.94 by the end of 2025.

So if you get in now, you could potentially walk away with 800% returns. Additionally, holding Snort unlocks a slew of exclusive benefits, including:

Access to advanced trading analytics

No limit on daily sniping

Reduced trading fees of 0.85%, compared to the usual 1.5%

Staking rewards, currently yielding 114%

Currently in presale, $SNORT has already pulled in over $4.1M, with each token priced at just $0.1055.

Visit Snorter Token’s official website to learn more.

2. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Non-Custodial & Straightforward Crypto Wallet Ready for Market Takeover

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is the firepower behind a new free crypto wallet that’s offering one of the most rock-solid combinations of airtight security and everyday ease-of-use that we’ve ever seen.

We’re, of course, talking about Best Wallet.

This non-custodial crypto wallet gives you exclusive access to your private keys, which, combined with excellent data encryption and two-factor authentication, ensures that no one other than you can gain access to your wallet.

On top of that, Best Wallet differentiates itself by offering a never-before-seen ‘Upcoming Tokens’ section. As the name suggests, this space within the wallet lets you buy the best crypto presales directly from the app.

That means no more visiting external presale websites, wondering whether they’re legit or scams, and then going through the tiring process of connecting your wallet, authorizing transactions, and so on.

Given everything Best Wallet offers, it’s no wonder this new cryptocurrency project is on its way to capture over 40% of the non-custodial market by 2027. If you want to be part of that growth, buy Best Wallet Token ($BEST).

In addition to potentially huge gains – our $BEST price prediction suggests it could deliver a whopping 2,300% ROI by the end of 2026 – holding also unlocks exclusive platform-based benefits.

Reduced transaction and gas fees

Voting rights on key platform decisions

Early-bird access to new meme coins in presale

Staking rewards, currently yielding 82% per year

The $BEST presale has so far raised a whopping $16.1M from early investors, but you can still grab the token for just $0.025705.

Visit Best Wallet Token’s official website to learn more about its benefits.

3. Remittix ($RTX) – Revolutionizing Cross-Border Crypto-to-Fiat Payments

One of the biggest pain points of the current banking infrastructure is sending international payments. The cross-border payments market, though worth nearly $250T, isn’t as smooth as users would like.

Enter Remitix ($RTX), a revolutionary PayFi (payment finance) solution designed to fill the gaps in banking infrastructure using crypto, thereby bringing the two industries together.

Simply put, Remitix allows you to send crypto to any bank account around the world, and the beauty of it is that the recipient will receive it in fiat currency without even knowing the payment originated as crypto.

The deal is further sweetened with zero forex markup fees on transfers, same-day transaction processing, and a user-friendly interface so even beginners can use the platform with ease.

The Remitix presale ($26.7M+ raised) is a game-changing opportunity, especially when you put into perspective that giants like SWIFT are embracing crypto too.

And right now, with each $RTX token priced at just $0.1130, it’s the perfect time to get in.

: With SWIFT pushing blockchain into mainstream banking, now’s the best time to load up on low-priced, high-upside gems like Snorter Token ($SNORT), Best Wallet Token ($BEST), and Remittix ($RTX).

Disclaimer: Crypto investments are highly risky. None of the above is financial advice, so kindly do your own research before investing.

Authored by Krishi Chowdhary, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/best-crypto-presales-to-buy-as-swift-tests-blockchain-payments