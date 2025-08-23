Best Crypto To Buy Now? Ethereum Price At New ATH After Dovish Fed Speech

The Ethereum price reached its all-time high, moving beyond the $4.8k mark yesterday, as Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, made a dovish speech at Jackson Hole.

“With policy in restrictive territory, the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance.”

The community is taking these comments as an attempt at regulatory easing, which suggests a rate cut could be coming in September. With ETH reaching its all-time high and ETH-based assets potentially establishing an uptrend, investors are wondering whether Ethereum is the best crypto to buy now.

Sweeping Changes Coming to Tax, Trade, and Immigration Policies – Jerome Powell

Jerome Powell gave a cautious outlook toward interest rate cuts, highlighting that uncertainty is growing, which makes the Federal Reserve’s path forward complicated.

“Sweeping changes are coming to tax, trade and immigration policies,” Powell said, which could shift the balance of risks. He noted that while the labor market is strong, downside risks are increasing. On top of that, tariffs have increased living costs, which could drive inflation higher, something the Fed is trying to avoid.

Even a cautious tone toward rate cuts was taken as positive news by the market, leading to the Dow surging 600 points.

Not all on Twitter were convinced by this outlook. Analyst David Sommers said that the Fed Chair is not careful enough about the possible second wave of inflation-driven policy increases coming our way.

Others have commented on the vagueness of the statement, which aligns with other statements made in the past.

Nevertheless, most of the community has seen it as a positive, and the proof of that is Ethereum’s price action. Analyst Crypto Birb has said that after the Jackson Hole speech, markets now see an 89% chance that a 25 bps cut will happen in September, which could lead to massive rallies in Q4 2025.

Ethereum Price Action: Growth to $6K Possible

Since June 2025, the Ethereum price has followed a pattern of “low dips and big surges.” Each time a major price increase has occurred, ETH has gone through a consolidation phase that is getting shorter with every cycle. This time, the jump has pushed the ETH price to its all-time high. Further upside is possible if the altcoin manages to stay above the $4.7k level.

At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading at that level and has a market cap of more than $567 billion.

Conclusion

Ethereum reaching its all-time high is a net positive for the cryptocurrency economy. It has also pushed other altcoins upward. However, the most profit could come from crypto presales or projects that have gone through major updates recently, since they can use these updates as USPs to achieve parabolic growth in the short term.

