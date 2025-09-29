Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025: BlockDAG, Tron, Chainlink & Hyperliquid Take the Spotlight

The race for strong crypto picks is intensifying as 2025 pushes toward its final quarter. People are watching closely for projects that show genuine adoption, powerful infrastructure, and serious growth potential. Many claim to offer big returns, but only a select few are proving it with numbers and community support.

At the center of attention are four names: BlockDAG, Tron, Chainlink, and Hyperliquid. Each brings a different edge to the market, from mining adoption and stablecoin transfers to tokenized finance and high-volume DeFi trading. Together, they highlight why these projects are seen as some of the best cryptos to buy.

1. BlockDAG: Mining Power & Global Reach

BlockDAG has become one of the most talked-about projects in 2025. With more than 312,000 coin holders, 3 million users mining through the X1 app, and over $410 million raised in presale, it is showing momentum rarely seen.

Its strength lies in a dual mining model, blending hardware through X-Series miners with mobile access via the X1 app. Over 20,000 miners have already been shipped to 130 countries, making the network active even before mainnet launch.

The Awakening Testnet, now live, adds another layer. It showcases key features like account abstraction, Stratum-based miner connectivity, and groundwork for EIP-4337. This approach of testing live before launch builds transparency and confidence.

BlockDAG is also fueling excitement financially. It pulled in $40 million in the past month alone, attracting nearly 1,000 new holders daily. With Batch 30 priced at just $0.0013 for a limited time, ROI potential looks huge. For anyone searching the best cryptos to buy, BlockDAG is positioning itself as a network that’s already running at global scale while still in presale.

2. Chainlink: Oracles Fueling Tokenization

Chainlink has cemented its place as a key infrastructure project, and 2025 has been a year of strong performance. Trading near $23.46, LINK is up 82% this quarter, its best run since 2021. Chainlink continues to lead in decentralized oracles, providing secure data feeds that power DeFi protocols and tokenized finance.

Its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) has gained traction with developers and enterprises, while partnerships like its collaboration with DualMint are pushing tokenized assets on-chain. Chainlink also expanded its buyback program, using oracle service fees to purchase LINK, easing selling pressure.

Analysts suggest LINK could rise into the $100–$125 range over time, thanks to its central role in securing trillions of dollars of future assets. With this track record, Chainlink remains one of the best cryptos to buy for those betting on infrastructure growth.

3. Tron: Stablecoin Transfers & Low Fees

Tron continues to dominate stablecoin transactions and remains one of the most widely used blockchains. It recently slashed fees by nearly 60%, cutting gas costs from 210 sun to around 100 sun. This move gave a big boost to stablecoin activity, especially with USDT, where more than 41 million addresses are now active.

At around $0.34, TRX has shown steady resilience. Some analysts predict a climb toward $0.73 by late 2025 if adoption continues. Tron’s founder, Justin Sun, also announced plans to raise $1 billion for its treasury, signaling stronger long-term support.

While regulatory pressures remain, Tron’s scale in daily stablecoin settlement is hard to dispute. Its reach, cost efficiency, and user numbers keep it firmly among the best cryptos to buy this year.

4. Hyperliquid: Record DeFi Volumes & ETF Speculation

Hyperliquid is making waves in decentralized trading, with recent numbers placing it among the top performers. The token trades between $44 and $60, with nearly 333 million in circulation out of a 1 billion supply.

Its market cap is now in the multi-billion range, and in one 24-hour period, Hyperliquid processed $29 billion in volume, outpacing many older blockchains in fees generated. Liquidity continues to flood in, making it a major DeFi powerhouse.

Adding to the buzz are reports that VanEck is exploring a staked Hyperliquid ETF, which could unlock new institutional interest. Analysts like Arthur Hayes point to extreme upside potential, though near-term resistance is around $50, with support in the $30–$35 band.

With adoption and liquidity growing faster than expected, Hyperliquid is firmly on the list of the best cryptos to buy, especially for those focused on high-volume DeFi markets.

Choosing Among the Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

The crypto market in 2025 is rewarding projects that prove adoption rather than just talk about it. BlockDAG, Tron, Chainlink, and Hyperliquid each show why they’re pulling ahead.

BlockDAG has turned its presale into a live global ecosystem, raising over $410 million and mobilizing millions of miners before launch. Tron is cementing its lead in stablecoin transfers with lower fees and massive adoption. Chainlink is powering tokenization with its oracles, pushing infrastructure into the future. Hyperliquid is scaling faster than expected, generating billions in daily trades and drawing ETF-level interest.

For investors, these projects are not just hype, they are delivering measurable results. With clear strategies, strong communities, and growing ecosystems, they stand out as the best cryptos to buy in 2025.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

