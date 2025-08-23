Best Meme Coin to Buy Now as Whale Investors Snub Shiba Inu (SHIB) for New Projects in 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 00:04
In 2025, whale investors are changing direction. The big wallets that once supported Shiba Inu (SHIB) are now redirecting their capital toward newer, utility-backed meme coins. At the top of that list is Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), a project combining meme culture with advanced blockchain technology. Built on an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 network, Little Pepe features scalability, speed and virtually zero fees – features that’s why it has become the top meme coin whales buy on.

Why Whales Are Moving from SHIB to Little Pepe

Whales are looking for new opportunities with better infrastructure and long-term potential. While SHIB has cultural relevance, it lacks the technical updates whales are looking for. Little Pepe fills that gap with its own Layer 2 blockchain, fast transactions, low fees and security.

$LILPEPE is the utility token powering this ecosystem, for transactions, staking and governance. No transaction fees and anti-bot protections, conditions that whales look for when entering a position. The project roadmap has themed stages like “Pregnancy”, “Birth” and “Growth” and has staking programs, decentralized voting and a meme-focused launchpad. These are pulling capital away from SHIB and into $LILPEPE.

Presale Attracting Whale Capital

The presale is now in Stage 11 at $0.0020 per token, with Stage 12 set for $0.0021. To date, Little Pepe has raised $20.5 million, selling 13.3 billion of the 14.25 billion tokens allocated for the presale stage. Large investors are taking advantage of multiple payment options—ETH, USDT (ERC-20) and credit/debit cards. USDT buyers are advised to keep ETH for gas fees.

The tokenomics have been designed to appeal to long-term holders, including whales shifting away from SHIB:

  • Presale: 26.5 billion tokens
  • Staking & Rewards: 13.5 billion
  • CEX Reserves: 10 billion
  • Liquidity: 10 billion
  • Chain Reserves: 30 billion
  • Marketing: 10 billion

Such a balanced distribution enhances liquidity, rewards holding and finances ecology development, which makes whales increasingly shift the money invested in Shiba Inu to Little Pepe.

Whale Participation Boosted by $777K Giveaway

To boost adoption, Little Pepe has launched a $777,000 giveaway. Ten winners will each get $77,000 in LILPEPE tokens. The minimum presale contribution to enter is $100 and this is a big incentive for whales looking to get ahead of the curve as they exit SHIB for 2025 opportunities.

As more big investors rotate out of Shiba Inu, Little Pepe’s meme branding, blockchain infrastructure and clear growth plan make it the best meme coin to buy now. The presale is moving fast, whales are participating, and the tech is strong, so $LILPEPE is the leading project in the next wave of meme coins.

About Little Pepe ($LILPEPE)

A meme coin inspired by frog culture, powered by a Layer 2 blockchain for speed, scalability and low fees. LILPEPE is the energy on which transactions, staking and rewards revolve in its decentralized ecosystem.

For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Source: https://finbold.com/best-meme-coin-to-buy-now-as-whale-investors-snub-shiba-inu-shib-for-new-projects-in-2025/

