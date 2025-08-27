Best Presales to Buy as Trump’s WLFI Token Launches on September 1

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 15:00
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.418+1.86%
WLFI
WLFI$----%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01314+2.73%
READY
READY$0.003217--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01866+4.89%



















































As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will.

Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team.

While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement.

Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan.

Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers.

During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree


Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-presales-to-check-out-before-wlfi-token-launches-on-september-1/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitmain has partnered with listed company Ruihe Shuzhi to provide cloud computing mining services.

Bitmain has partnered with listed company Ruihe Shuzhi to provide cloud computing mining services.

PANews reported on August 27th that Bitmain and Hong Kong-listed Ruihe Digital Intelligence have officially reached a partnership. Ruihe will deploy Bitcoin (BTC) assets through Bitmain's HOST ANTMINER one-stop cloud mining service, expanding its revenue stream. This arrangement reduces operational complexity and risk exposure to hardware failures, energy management, and technical challenges. It allows Ruihe to conveniently deploy BTC assets and flexibly adjust its mining scale based on demand without being constrained by fixed assets. Under the terms of the service agreement, Ruihe also has the right to purchase mining machines, allowing it to directly control mining operations and hardware when necessary.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16571-6.70%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.04896-0.08%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,849.98+0.70%
Share
PANews2025/08/27 15:57
Share
How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

The Mirror Protocol is a truly decentralized and trustless Bitcoin staking protocol.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,849.98+0.70%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08528-1.83%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13901+0.27%
Share
PANews2024/04/20 13:27
Share
Trump Media Accelerates Crypto Portfolio with $6.4B Deal with Crypto.com

Trump Media Accelerates Crypto Portfolio with $6.4B Deal with Crypto.com

Trump Media is collaborating with Crypto.com in a $6.4B deal and has acquired $105 million in $CRO tokens as Crypto.com invests $50 million.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.421+2.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019344+8.73%
Cronos
CRO$0.22313+39.63%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 16:30
Share

Trending News

More

Bitmain has partnered with listed company Ruihe Shuzhi to provide cloud computing mining services.

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

Trump Media Accelerates Crypto Portfolio with $6.4B Deal with Crypto.com

Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before

Alibaba Cloud Pushes Into Crypto Dev as Sui Gets AI Move Coding Integration in ChainIDE