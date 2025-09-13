Best Token Presale Launches Official ICO

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 15:44
Moonveil
MORE$0.09525-1.44%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003394+19.04%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01551+8.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016528+0.81%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03669+0.32%
Crypto News
  • 13 September 2025
  • |
  • 10:43

New digital asset, Best Token Presale, has launched its ICO today via BestTokenPresale.com. The official website provides all details of the project, including the whitepaper, and is transparent about tokenomics, down to the project’s objectives.

In this presale, there will be 40 rounds of fundraising.  Each round, investors will pay a little more to acquire tokens, making ‘later buyers’ less ROI gains, once the token is listed on exchanges. After the 40 rounds are complete, Best Token Presale will have raised $11,000,000.

The liquidity pool on crypto exchanges generated by this presale will be nearly 70% of the value of funds raised — US$7 MillionFunds not used for the liquidity pool will be allocated to staff, marketing, Crypto Exchange listing costs, and crypto technology development.

The utility of the $BTPS token is no fluff.  According to the whitepaper, this is a memecoin designed for crypto traders who are purely looking to make money from crypto trading.  There’s no theatrics involved, simply a cryptocurrency being put on the market with massive brand value and appeal.  And after listing on exchanges, the marketing team will continue to push brand value upward for a contracted period..

In its first of 40 presale rounds, investors can now purchase a $BTPS token for $0.00138116 with 5.8 million tokens available for purchase.

The second round will see the first of the incremental price increases, sending the Best Token PreSale price to $0.00139635.

As stated on the whitepaper, each round of the Best Token Presale ICO will see a 1.1% – 1.5% increase.     The first investors, to buy the first USD$10,285 in BTPS tokens will hold the lowest costinig coins.

To purchase BTPS during this opening round, visit BestTokenPreSale.com, and connect a cryptocurrency wallet to the website.  The smartcontract has passed audits and verified

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/best-token-presale-launches-official-ico/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Presearch launches world’s first non-profiling decentralized search API

Presearch launches world’s first non-profiling decentralized search API

Presearch has publicly launched what it dubs the world’s first decentralized search API that does not profile its users. It also accepts payments in Bitcoin, PRE, and USDC. According to a press release sent to crypto.news, the search API for…
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.03%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000022-15.38%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002002+2.35%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 21:05
Share
Cardano May Climb to $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Stage 5 Presale Shows a Faster Growth Trajectory With $2.9M Raised

Cardano May Climb to $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Stage 5 Presale Shows a Faster Growth Trajectory With $2.9M Raised

Crypto buyers are entering a thrilling new cycle in which both hooked-up altcoins and disruptive presale tasks are fighting for attention. Cardano (ADA), one of the most recognized proof-of-stake blockchains, continues to draw robust community aid. Analysts predict ADA should climb to $5 through 2025, making it a consistent option for long-term holders. Yet, at […] The post Cardano May Climb to $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Stage 5 Presale Shows a Faster Growth Trajectory With $2.9M Raised appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1506+2.65%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01822-3.29%
MAY
MAY$0.04776+7.49%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 15:00
Share
Crypto Researchers Find Another Undetectable Cross-Platform Wallet Drainer

Crypto Researchers Find Another Undetectable Cross-Platform Wallet Drainer

ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets on Windows, macOS, and Linux, stealing keys and data. Read how it spreads and how to stay safe.   ModStealer malware is becoming one of the most pressing threats to crypto wallets.  Security researchers discovered that it can now infiltrate systems running Windows, macOS and Linux. Once installed, it extracts […] The post Crypto Researchers Find Another Undetectable Cross-Platform Wallet Drainer appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24474+1.19%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4654+1.79%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01822-3.29%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 15:30
Share

Trending News

More

Presearch launches world’s first non-profiling decentralized search API

Cardano May Climb to $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Stage 5 Presale Shows a Faster Growth Trajectory With $2.9M Raised

Crypto Researchers Find Another Undetectable Cross-Platform Wallet Drainer

Countdown to Forex Expo Dubai 2025 – Your Chance to Take Home the Jetour X70 FL

PA Daily | Bitcoin breaks through 104,000, Ethereum hits $2,400, Coinbase will acquire Deribit for $2.9 billion