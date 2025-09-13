Best Token Presale Launches Official ICO

Crypto News

New digital asset, Best Token Presale, has launched its ICO today via BestTokenPresale.com. The official website provides all details of the project, including the whitepaper, and is transparent about tokenomics, down to the project’s objectives.

In this presale, there will be 40 rounds of fundraising. Each round, investors will pay a little more to acquire tokens, making ‘later buyers’ less ROI gains, once the token is listed on exchanges. After the 40 rounds are complete, Best Token Presale will have raised $11,000,000.

The liquidity pool on crypto exchanges generated by this presale will be nearly 70% of the value of funds raised — US$7 MillionFunds not used for the liquidity pool will be allocated to staff, marketing, Crypto Exchange listing costs, and crypto technology development.

The utility of the $BTPS token is no fluff. According to the whitepaper, this is a memecoin designed for crypto traders who are purely looking to make money from crypto trading. There’s no theatrics involved, simply a cryptocurrency being put on the market with massive brand value and appeal. And after listing on exchanges, the marketing team will continue to push brand value upward for a contracted period..

In its first of 40 presale rounds, investors can now purchase a $BTPS token for $0.00138116 with 5.8 million tokens available for purchase.

The second round will see the first of the incremental price increases, sending the Best Token PreSale price to $0.00139635.

As stated on the whitepaper, each round of the Best Token Presale ICO will see a 1.1% – 1.5% increase. The first investors, to buy the first USD$10,285 in BTPS tokens will hold the lowest costinig coins.

To purchase BTPS during this opening round, visit BestTokenPreSale.com, and connect a cryptocurrency wallet to the website. The smartcontract has passed audits and verified

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

