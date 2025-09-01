BETH launch sparks debate – Can proof-of-burn redefine Ethereum’s scarcity?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 15:11
Key Takeaways

The Ethereum Community Foundation has introduced BETH, a proof-of-burn token representing destroyed ETH. This has sparked a debate over the question of scarcity, governance, and Ethereum’s monetary design. 

Ethereum’s [ETH] ecosystem and stakeholders are now engaged in a heated debate after the Ethereum Community Foundation (ECF) unveiled BETH – A new token designed to represent burned ETH.

Unlike the vanished coins locked away by EIP-1559 and other burn mechanisms, BETH is a proof-of-burn token. It will provide a tradable on-chain representation of Ethereum that’s already been permanently burned.

The Foundation noted,

It added, 

ECF founder Zak Cole shares concerns

Not everyone is happy though. In fact, Ethereum core developer and ECF Founder Zak Cole criticized BETH’s design when he said, 

Cole highlighted that BETH could unlock novel mechanics, including burn-based voting where influence comes from destroyed tokens and auctions where participants bid through irreversible token destruction. He also proposed expiring namespaces that require continuous burning to remain active.

Additionally, Cole stressed that users should treat BETH purely as a receipt for already-burned ETH, not as a new token with independent value.

He framed the initiative as an experiment to make Ethereum’s burn process more usable, rather than changing its economic fundamentals.

Ethereum’s economic model

The announcement comes at a time when Ethereum’s monetary policy remains under scrutiny.

Since the London upgrade in 2021, the network has burned approximately 4.6 million ETH. However, it has also issued over 8 million new tokens during the same period.

This imbalance has fueled questions about whether Ethereum can maintain a trajectory of enforced scarcity or whether issuance will continue to offset the burn rate.

And yet, not everyone sees this as a cause for concern.

Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin weighs in…

For his part, Lubin expressed some optimism, suggesting that developers are already experimenting with BETH in governance frameworks, incentive models, and beyond.

He believes that proof-of-burn could grow into its own industry, shaping new modes of decentralized coordination and economic design.

At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $4,471 on the charts, up 2.06% in the last 24 hours.

Its latest uptick coincided with the Ethereum Foundation (EF) unveiling a new roadmap to enhance the system’s user experience (UX) through broader and seamless cross-chain operations.

