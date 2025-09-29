ExchangeDEX+
TLDR Bitcoin ETFs saw $903M in outflows last week, ending a month-long inflow trend. Ethereum ETFs lost $796M in one week, marking their worst week since launch. Institutional investors reduced crypto ETF exposure amid inflation fears. New ETFs tied to Solana and XRP are gaining traction as demand shifts. Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds [...] The post Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs see $1.7 billion in outflows last week appeared first on CoinCentral.

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs see $1.7 billion in outflows last week

By: Coincentral
2025/09/29 12:52
TLDR

  • Bitcoin ETFs saw $903M in outflows last week, ending a month-long inflow trend.
  • Ethereum ETFs lost $796M in one week, marking their worst week since launch.
  • Institutional investors reduced crypto ETF exposure amid inflation fears.
  • New ETFs tied to Solana and XRP are gaining traction as demand shifts.

Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States recorded over $1.7 billion in outflows last week. The sharp reversal came after several weeks of consistent inflows. Growing concerns around inflation, slower global growth, and uncertainty over monetary policy have pushed institutional investors to reduce their exposure. Meanwhile, attention is now shifting toward alternative tokens such as Solana and XRP.

Institutional Investors Cut Exposure Amid Market Uncertainty

Last week, spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US saw net outflows of $903 million, ending a month of consistent inflows. Data from SoSoValue confirms that this pullback came as Bitcoin’s price fell more than 8% during the same period. This decline followed growing unease over rising inflation and slowing economic activity across major global markets.

Ethereum ETFs faced even larger losses, with net redemptions totaling $796 million. This marked the highest weekly outflows since these products launched earlier in 2025. Investors cited growing concern about the broader macroeconomic environment, which has made riskier assets less appealing. The Federal Reserve’s uncertain interest rate path has also played a part in the retreat.

According to analysts, many institutional allocators are adjusting their strategies to reduce exposure to volatility. Crypto assets, especially through ETFs, are often the first to be removed from portfolios during such shifts.

Ethereum ETFs Register Largest Weekly Outflow Since Launch

Ethereum ETFs experienced widespread redemptions, with all nine US-listed products showing negative flows. The $796 million withdrawn over the week was the largest since Ethereum ETFs launched earlier this year. This retreat mirrored the downturn seen in Bitcoin products, although Ethereum’s losses were more pronounced.

SoSoValue data indicates that institutional investors who previously showed growing interest are now stepping back. The current environment, marked by slow economic growth and inflation pressure, has lowered investor appetite for digital asset exposure. Many are adopting a defensive approach in response to broader financial market conditions.

Some analysts suggest that Ethereum’s technical price weakness also played a role in reducing ETF demand. However, the main drivers remain macroeconomic and policy-related concerns.

Demand Shifts Toward Solana and XRP ETFs

While Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs recorded major outflows, new ETFs tied to alternative assets such as Solana and XRP are attracting fresh capital. This shift indicates a selective rotation rather than a full exit from the crypto space. Investors are still seeking exposure to digital assets but are exploring beyond the two largest cryptocurrencies.

Several newly launched ETFs focused on Solana and XRP have seen moderate inflows in recent days. This trend reflects a change in strategy, with institutions now showing interest in diversifying within the crypto market using different assets. These moves come as firms experiment with underrepresented tokens that may offer growth potential despite market volatility.

Though total inflows into these new products remain smaller compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum funds, they show a developing trend of cautious reallocation.

Defensive Strategies Rise Amid Market Pressure

Institutional strategies have become more conservative over recent weeks. Many investors are preparing for possible continued market weakness. CryptoQuant data shows that Bitcoin treasury firms are under stress, especially those raising capital through PIPE deals, as their share prices fall toward discounted levels.

With this pressure building, institutional participants are reassessing the role of crypto ETFs in their portfolios. The recent $1.7 billion in outflows reflects not only market volatility but also a shift in institutional sentiment. Investors are avoiding broad exposure to digital assets and are now moving toward more focused, smaller positions.

This cautious stance is expected to continue as macroeconomic challenges remain unresolved. Investors will likely keep watching inflation trends and central bank decisions closely before returning to riskier assets.

The post Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs see $1.7 billion in outflows last week appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO says SWIFT’s rejection fueled company’s unstoppable global rise. XRP Army celebrates Garlinghouse’s bold remarks on Ripple’s transformation journey. From exclusion to dominance, Ripple reshapes finance with blockchain innovation. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has reignited discussions across the crypto community after revisiting the company’s early struggles with SWIFT. His remarks, made during a recent speech shared by Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) on X, sparked a wave of reactions from the XRP Army, who view Ripple’s journey as proof of long-term resilience and growing dominance in global finance. According to Garlinghouse, Ripple was once denied space at the prestigious Sibos conference in Toronto, an event hosted by SWIFT that brings together the world’s largest banks and financial institutions. Instead of stepping back, Ripple organized its own event nearby, transforming a warehouse into a stage that featured notable figures, including former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke. Garlinghouse revealed that SWIFT’s refusal became the very spark that pushed Ripple to establish its independent identity. “We couldn’t get a booth at Sibos, so we created our own event down the street,” he said, adding, “SWIFT created more of a monster by pushing us out.” His statement quickly drew attention from XRP supporters who praised Ripple’s determination and evolution from a dismissed startup into a global player. Also Read: Franklin Templeton Launches Hong Kong’s First Tokenized Money-Market Fund Under New Fintech Strategy Incredible speech @BGarlinghouse It’s true, @Ripple has cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks. Ripple is on its way to becoming a bank of its own, with $XRP at its core, one that will eventually replace central banks. pic.twitter.com/8RM4JOtz6O — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) November 6, 2025 Ripple’s Rise and the XRP Community’s Response Over the years, Ripple’s influence within the financial sector has expanded significantly. Once seen as an outsider, the company now collaborates with prime brokers, ETF issuers, investment banks, and major financial institutions. Brad Garlinghouse emphasized that the same industry that once kept Ripple at arm’s length now works alongside it to advance digital finance and blockchain integration. Crypto and blockchain technologies, which were once considered “fringe,” have become central to modern financial systems. Garlinghouse noted that they now form part of society’s financial infrastructure, supporting greater inclusion and cross-border efficiency. In the X post, Black Swan Capitalist described Ripple as having “cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks.” The post also suggested that Ripple is on its path to becoming a bank of its own, with XRP at its core—fueling speculation among supporters that it could eventually rival traditional central banks. Garlinghouse’s remarks not only revisited Ripple’s early challenges but also symbolized its transformation into a driving force in global finance. The XRP community celebrated his comments as a testament to how rejection can turn into momentum, and how innovation, once sidelined, can reshape the future of the financial world. Also Read: VeChain (VET) Flashes Rare Buy Signals as Analysts Predict Major Price Reversal The post Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:59
Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

The penalty relates to Coinbase Europe breaching its anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing transaction monitoring obligations between 2021 and 2025.
China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

The post China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise China’s internet regulator has ordered the country’s biggest technology firms, including Alibaba and ByteDance, to stop purchasing Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D GPUs. According to the Financial Times, the move shuts down the last major channel for mass supplies of American chips to the Chinese market. Why Beijing Halted Nvidia Purchases Chinese companies had planned to buy tens of thousands of RTX Pro 6000D accelerators and had already begun testing them in servers. But regulators intervened, halting the purchases and signaling stricter controls than earlier measures placed on Nvidia’s H20 chip. Image: Nvidia An audit compared Huawei and Cambricon processors, along with chips developed by Alibaba and Baidu, against Nvidia’s export-approved products. Regulators concluded that Chinese chips had reached performance levels comparable to the restricted U.S. models. This assessment pushed authorities to advise firms to rely more heavily on domestic processors, further tightening Nvidia’s already limited position in China. China’s Drive Toward Tech Independence The decision highlights Beijing’s focus on import substitution — developing self-sufficient chip production to reduce reliance on U.S. supplies. “The signal is now clear: all attention is focused on building a domestic ecosystem,” said a representative of a leading Chinese tech company. Nvidia had unveiled the RTX Pro 6000D in July 2025 during CEO Jensen Huang’s visit to Beijing, in an attempt to keep a foothold in China after Washington restricted exports of its most advanced chips. But momentum is shifting. Industry sources told the Financial Times that Chinese manufacturers plan to triple AI chip production next year to meet growing demand. They believe “domestic supply will now be sufficient without Nvidia.” What It Means for the Future With Huawei, Cambricon, Alibaba, and Baidu stepping up, China is positioning itself for long-term technological independence. Nvidia, meanwhile, faces…
